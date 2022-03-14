Russia and Ukraine stop negotiations at the start of the meeting – International

Survivor of Kiev building attack looks on in astonishment at this morning’s destruction (photo: Aris Messinis / AFP)

Russia and Ukraine will resume talks on Tuesday, the Ukrainian government said. The meeting suffered a “technical” pause.

The new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began on Monday (14/03) by videoconference, as fighting is increasingly intense, with 17 dead in a bombing in the pro-Russian separatist region of Donetsk and two civilian casualties in attacks against Kiev. In recent days, the fighting has become more violent in the vicinity of the Ukrainian capital, which is almost completely surrounded.

The Kremlin said the Russian army did not rule out “taking full control of major cities that are already besieged”. This would imply a large-scale military offensive, in the face of fierce resistance.

During the early hours of Monday, an eight-story building in the Obolon district, in the northern part of Kiev, “was targeted by artillery fire”, which caused one death and 12 wounded, according to Ukrainian emergency teams. Later, a bombing in another neighborhood, near the Antonov aircraft factory, left another fatal victim.

On the northwestern outskirts of Kiev, the scene of violent fighting for several days, American documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud, the first foreign journalist killed in the conflict, died on Sunday, a victim of shots of unknown origin.

The capital “is a city in a state of siege,” an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

In Donetsk, pro-Russian separatists, backed by Moscow and who have controlled the industrial center since 2014, announced that a bombing by the Ukrainian army had left at least 17 dead in the center of the city. They posted photos showing bloodied bodies on a rubble-strewn street.

– “Nowhere safe” –

Further west, in another large industrial city, Dnipro, until now considered a refuge for civilians from Kharkiv or Zaporizhzhia, alarm sirens were heard for five hours for the first time since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. .

No bullets have landed in the city, but “there is no safe place,” Yilena, 38, who came from Zaporizhzhia, told AFP.

In southern Ukraine, Russia has tightened its grip, according to the British Ministry of Defence, which tweeted that Russian naval forces had established a “distance blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast”.

The situation remains dramatic in the strategic port of Mariupol. Surrounded, without electricity or food, the city awaits humanitarian aid. According to city officials, 2,187 residents have died since February 24.

Nearly 160 vehicles managed to leave Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor on Monday.

The fighting has also reached the west of the country, which until now has been relatively quiet, with bombings on Saturday against the military base in Yavoriv, ​​near Poland – a member of NATO and the European Union – and Lviv, a city of refuge for thousands of displaced people. .

Moscow says dozens of “foreign mercenaries” have died. Ukrainian authorities claim that all the fatal victims were civilians.

The Ukrainian president has again asked NATO to establish a no-fly zone on its territory, which the military alliance rejects to avoid getting involved in the war.

“If they don’t close our skies, it’s only a matter of time before Russian missiles land on their territory, NATO territory, the homes of NATO citizens,” the president declared in a video.

– Putin-Zelensky? –

In this context, negotiations were resumed, this time by videoconference, between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Shortly before the start, Mikhailo Podolyak, Zelensky’s negotiator and adviser, said Ukraine would continue to demand an “immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops”.

“Only after that will we be able to talk about our relations and our political differences,” he wrote on Twitter.

Previous negotiations between the Russians and Ukrainians have failed, but this time both sides seem more optimistic.

On the Russian side, Leonid Slutsky of the negotiating team admitted “significant advances” in an interview on Sunday with state channel RT.

Talks will continue on Tuesday.

For Zelensky, his delegation has a clear goal: To do everything possible to secure a meeting of presidents, “a meeting that I’m sure people are waiting for.”

The president will address the US Congress on Wednesday. “We look forward to the privilege of hosting President Zelensky’s speech in the House and Senate and conveying our support to the people of Ukraine as they courageously defend democracy,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Senate colleague Chuck. Schumer, in a joint letter to lawmakers.

While negotiations continue, fears of spreading the conflict persist and diplomatic actions are intense.

Senior officials from the United States and China meet in Rome on Monday. The White House is concerned about possible help from Beijing to Moscow.

And NATO’s major military maneuvers, the long-planned “Cold Response 2022” exercise, began on Monday in Norway, aimed at testing the ability of member countries to help when one of them is attacked. Nearly 30,000 troops, 200 planes and 50 ships from 27 nations will be deployed in the Arctic.

Western countries again expressed support for Ukraine on Sunday. The head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “the United States’ unwavering solidarity with Ukraine”, according to spokesman Ned Price.

Washington and its European allies sent funds and military aid to the former Soviet republic. They also adopted unprecedented economic sanctions against Russia.

But the US government has ruled out direct intervention and President Joe Biden has warned that if NATO enters combat against Russia it will be “World War III”.

Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, and both “underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for its actions and supporting the government and people of Ukraine,” the White House said.

– “Artificial Default” –

Faced with sanctions that freeze 300 billion dollars of Russian reserves abroad, Moscow accuses Western countries of trying to provoke an “artificial default”.

“The statements that Russia cannot meet its obligations in relation to its public debt do not correspond to reality”, insisted the Ministry of Finance, before adding that “the freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and the government can be seen as the desire of some foreign countries to organize an artificial default”.

The sanctions leave Russia in trouble as it grapples with multiple debt payments in other currencies that fall due in March and April, prompting memories of the humiliating default of 1998.

Another effect of the dispute between Russians and Westerners was the impact on the social network Instagram, which belongs to the American group Meta, which was inaccessible this Monday in Russia.