Russia asked China for military equipment, US officials say

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Russia has asked China to supply military equipment and support it in the war in Ukraine, The New York Times reported from US officials on condition of anonymity.

The Kremlin also allegedly requested economic assistance from the communist dictatorship, in an attempt to neutralize sanctions imposed by countries that oppose the conflict started by Vladimir Putin against the neighboring country.

Authorities who spoke to the American vehicle, however, declined to describe what kind of military devices Moscow is interested in. They also said nothing about the Chinese response to demand.

Beijing is seen as a Kremlin ally and refuses to condemn Putin’s foray into the former Soviet nation. But his stance has been cautious about the conflict. Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “maximum moderation” in the confrontation and said that China was “distressed to see the flames of war restart in Europe”, as highlighted by state channel CCTV.

The Chinese steps are followed with great expectation by the United States. There is a meeting scheduled between representatives of Beijing and Washington this Monday (14), with the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and the Chinese high diplomat Yang Jiechi.