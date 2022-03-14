Russia asked China for military equipment, US officials say

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Russia asked China for military equipment, US officials say 12 Views

***FILE***BRASÍLIA, DF, 11.14.2019 - Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress)

***FILE*** BRASILIA, DF, 11.14.2019 – Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress)

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Russia has asked China to supply military equipment and support it in the war in Ukraine, The New York Times reported from US officials on condition of anonymity.

The Kremlin also allegedly requested economic assistance from the communist dictatorship, in an attempt to neutralize sanctions imposed by countries that oppose the conflict started by Vladimir Putin against the neighboring country.

Authorities who spoke to the American vehicle, however, declined to describe what kind of military devices Moscow is interested in. They also said nothing about the Chinese response to demand.

Beijing is seen as a Kremlin ally and refuses to condemn Putin’s foray into the former Soviet nation. But his stance has been cautious about the conflict. Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for “maximum moderation” in the confrontation and said that China was “distressed to see the flames of war restart in Europe”, as highlighted by state channel CCTV.

The Chinese steps are followed with great expectation by the United States. There is a meeting scheduled between representatives of Beijing and Washington this Monday (14), with the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and the Chinese high diplomat Yang Jiechi.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abramovich flies to Moscow, and Spanish government confiscates more of the oligarch’s assets

John Sibley/Reuters Oligarch Roman Abramovich had assets confiscated by the Spanish government the russian billionaire …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved