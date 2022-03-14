Russia asked for military aid from China for war in Ukraine, US press accuses

US and Chinese officials meet this Monday in Rome to discuss the impact of the war in Ukraine on regional and global security.

North American newspapers said this Sunday, 13th, that the Russia he requested China’s military and economic aid to the war in Ukraine. The charges came just hours after a White House warning to Beijing that it would face “serious consequences” if it supported Moscow to avoid sanctions. The information in the newspapers came from government officials in the U.S, who reported to the press that Russia had requested military equipment and support from its ally. Moscow has also asked Beijing for economic assistance to face tough sanctions imposed by much of the Western world, according to The New York Times, which quoted government sources who requested anonymity.

Beijing reacted this Monday, 14, with indignation to the information, but did not directly deny it. “The United States has been spreading disinformation targeting China on the Ukraine issue, with malicious intent,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in response to a question about the published news. American and Chinese officials are also expected to meet on Monday in Rome to discuss the war in Eastern Europe. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Communist Party top diplomacy official Yang Jiechi and their respective teams will “discuss ongoing efforts to manage competition between the two countries and the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine in regional and global security,” said Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the National Security Council. The US intends to pressure the Asian giant not to help Russia, so as not to reduce the impact of Western sanctions applied against Vladimir Putin’s country.

On social media, the adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Presidency of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolak, who is also one of the diplomatic negotiators for the current conflict context, criticized the case. “Russia has resorted to military aid from China, reported several influential editions (Financial Times, New York Times). Against the background of an extremely failed ground operation in Ukraine. The reputation of the Russian Federation is nothing. But shaming Russia, trying to find the strength somewhere (Belarus, Collective Security Treaty Organization, China) to destroy Ukraine?” he asked.

Beijing has not directly condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has repeatedly blamed NATO’s “eastward expansion” for heightening tensions between Kiev and Moscow, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main demands. Sullivan insisted the White House closely monitors whether China gives Russia economic or material support to help the country avoid the impact of sanctions. “It is a concern for us and we have made it clear to Beijing that we will not sit back and let any country compensate for Russia’s losses due to economic sanctions,” he told CNN.

Sullivan explained that while he does not wish to “present threats” against China, the United States’ most important economic rival, “we are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there will be consequences in the event of large-scale efforts to avoid sanctions.” China insisted last week that friendship with Russia remains “rock solid” and also expressed a desire to act as a mediator to end the war.

*With information from AFP