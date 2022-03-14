Russia Begins Instagram Restriction This Monday | Technology

Russia started this Monday the restriction of Instagram, from the American giant Meta.

This morning, journalists from the news agency France Presse said that it was no longer possible to update the application, nor how to access the page without a virtual private network (VPN).

Instagram is now on the list of sites with “restricted access” published by the country’s telecommunications regulatory agency, Roskomnadzor. In the same situation are Facebook, Twitter and media outlets critical of the Russian government.

Russia announced the decision to restrict access to Instagram on Saturday (12) in response to the change in hate speech policy by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and also the platforms Facebook and WhatsApp.

Last Friday (11th), the american company temporarily changed its rules to allow social media users in some countries to advocate acts of violence against Russians in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The decision should have impacts that go beyond the dispute between the Russian government and the American company, as the app is quite popular in the country. The social network has 80 million Russian users, according to director Adam Mosseri.

According to a statement from the Russian government, the country gave Russian users 48 hours to upload their photos and videos to other social networks and notify their contacts and customers.

Russians use Instagram much more than Facebook, the social network with the most users in the world, according to data from the eMarketer consultancy published by the France Presse agency.