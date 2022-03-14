Russia bombs military base in western Ukraine, near Poland

Russia bombed a military base in western Ukraine, near the Polish border, on Sunday, killing 35 people as Russian forces tightened their grip around Kiev.

The attacked military base is located in Yavoriv, ​​about 40 kilometers northwest of Lviv, home to thousands of internally displaced people, and about 20 kilometers from the border with Poland, a NATO member country.

In recent years, these facilities have hosted Ukrainian army training exercises with foreign instructors, mainly from Canada and the United States.

“Russia attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. Foreign instructors work there,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“This is a new terrorist attack against peace and security near the EU-NATO border. Actions must be taken to prevent this. Shut the sky!” he added, echoing the Ukrainian government’s calls for an exclusion zone to be created over Ukraine, something NATO refuses to do for fear of the conflict spreading.

The bombings caused 35 deaths and 134 injuries, according to a new report by the region’s governor, Maxim Kozitsky. Previously, authorities had reported nine dead and 57 injured.

“The aerial bombardment was carried out in the Black and Azov seas. In total, the invaders fired more than 30 missiles. The Ukrainian air defense system worked. We shot down some missiles in the air,” he said.

In that region, bombings were reported at a military airport in Lutsk on Saturday, killing four Ukrainian soldiers.

On Sunday, the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, about 100 kilometers south of Lviv, said the airport had been attacked in the morning.

For his part, Pope Francis has launched a heartfelt appeal for an end to the “massacre” and “unacceptable armed attack” in Ukraine.

– “Aim at the population” –

The Russian army continues to attack the south of the country, where the besieged city of Mariupol awaits the arrival of a humanitarian aid convoy.

That caravan, coming from Zaporizhzhia, was blocked for more than five hours at a Russian checkpoint on Saturday.

Mariupol, a strategic port city, is mired in an “almost desperate” situation, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), due to a lack of food, water, gas, electricity and communications.

Turkey has asked Russia for help to evacuate its citizens trapped in the city, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Attempts to evacuate thousands of civilians were made in vain on several occasions. “Mariupol is still surrounded, which [os russos] they don’t get it through war, they want it through hunger and despair. As they cannot defeat the Ukrainian army, they are targeting the population,” analyzed a French military source.

The Russian government acknowledges that “in some cities” the situation “has reached catastrophic proportions”, according to General Mikhail Mizintsev, quoted on Saturday by Russian news agencies. But the official blamed the tragedy on Ukrainian “nationalists”, accusing them of planting mines in residential areas, destroying infrastructure and arresting the civilian population.

– Tension in the capital –

Also in the south, Odessa continues to prepare for an offensive by Russian troops, which are currently concentrated in Mykolaiv, about 100 km to the east.

Nine people were killed in the Russian bombing of the coastal town, the region’s governor Vitali Kim said on Sunday. On Saturday, bombings hit a cancer center and an eye clinic, an AFP journalist confirmed.

Victims appear on the streets of some cities and the balances are impossible to verify. “About 1,300” Ukrainian military personnel have been killed since February 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, the first official count since the invasion began.

The Russian army lost “about 12,000 men”, the head of state said.

Russia, for its part, announced on March 2 its only balance so far, of 498 dead soldiers.

As for civilians, 579 would have been killed, according to the UN, which warns, however, that the real number is likely much higher. More than 2.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war, in addition to around two million internally displaced people, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In the last 24 hours, nearly 100,000 people have fled the fighting, the UN said on Sunday.

On the outskirts of Kiev, Russian troops are trying to neutralize neighboring cities to “blockade” the capital, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Its northwestern suburbs (Irpin, Bucha) have been heavily bombed in recent days.

This Sunday, in Irpin, Ukrainian forces removed the bodies of three soldiers on stretchers. In the absence of a bridge, which was demolished, the soldiers crossed a river through some boards.

Meanwhile, several elderly people, some crying, were being evacuated by minibus to the capital, noted an AFP journalist.

According to Ukrainian soldiers interviewed by AFP in Irpin, Bucha is already in the hands of Russian soldiers.

However, both west and east of the capital, Ukrainian resistance is fierce, noted AFP journalists.

– “Different approach” –

At the diplomatic level, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to express his determination and on Saturday denounced that Ukrainian forces had committed “flagrant violations” of humanitarian law.

However, President Zelensky stressed that Russia took a “fundamentally different approach” in negotiations to end the conflict.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Moscow is no longer limited to “giving ultimatums” and welcomed Putin’s statements with optimism, admitting that there were “positive steps” in the latest bilateral negotiations.

On Thursday, Turkey hosted the first talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the invasion began.

The Kremlin said talks between delegations from both sides would continue via videoconference.

The United States and its Western allies are exerting economic pressure on Moscow but want to avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

On Saturday, Washington approved another $200 million in arms and aid for Ukraine. Russia has warned that it could attack Western convoys with military aid to Ukraine, which have become “legitimate targets”.







