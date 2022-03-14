Russia faces brain drain: ‘Best way to fight Putin is to emigrate’

+



Yevgeny Lyamin left Russia in fear of persecution for supporting Ukraine (Photo: BBC News)

Outside the Georgian Parliament, Yevgeny Lyamin loads boxes of clothes and packages of food onto a truck bound for Ukraine.

He is one of more than 25,000 Russians who have arrived in Georgia since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russians have struggled to find affordable accommodation in every major city in the country. Many can be seen wandering around the capital, Tbilisi, with their bags and even their pets.

A blue and yellow ribbon is attached to the lapel of Yevgeny’s coat—the colors of the Ukrainian flag. It was this same prop that motivated his arrest in an anti-war protest in Russiathe day after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

“I understood that the best way to act against the Putin regime would be to emigrate,” says Lyamin, 23, who studied political science. “It’s my responsibility to do everything I can to help the Ukrainians.”

The exodus is not just for Georgia as its destination.

The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have closed their airspace to flights from Russia, so Russians leaving the country are traveling to nations where flights are still allowed and where visas are not required, such as Turkey, Asia Central and South Caucasus. Many fled to Armenia.

According to an estimate by a Russian economist, around 200,000 Russians have left the country since the beginning of the war.

Belarusians are also leaving their homeland, fleeing repression and Western sanctions imposed on the government of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko for its collaboration with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This has driven prices up for both last-minute flights and accommodation rentals in major destination cities such as Istanbul and Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

“A one-way flight to Istanbul cost my husband and me more than our combined monthly income,” says Anya, who declined to reveal her last name.

For her, the decision to leave the country came after a new law of “betrayal of the state” that came into force recently in Russia. Anyone expressing support for Ukraine could face prison terms of up to 20 years, and Anya believed she could be a target.

“The fear of closed borders, political repression and mandatory military service is in our DNA. I remember my grandmother telling me stories about the state of fear they lived in during the time of Joseph Stalin (Soviet leader), and now we are experiencing it,” she says.

An estimated 25,000 Russians left for Georgia (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News)

Many of the new migrants are tech industry professionals who can work remotely. A video game developer told the BBC from a cafe in Tbilisi that he and most people he knew disagreed with Russian policy and now knew that any protest would be violently suppressed.

“The only way to protest is to leave the country, take our skills and money with us. Almost everyone in our circle made a similar decision,” says Igor (not his real name). He plans to leave the Georgian capital because he doesn’t feel welcome there.

There have been multiple reports of Airbnb hosts refusing to rent out their properties to Russian and Belarusian citizens.

“I don’t accept Russians and Belarusians.” That’s what a Russian couple says they heard when trying to rent accommodation on the platform. “You don’t have time for a vacation—revolt against your corrupt governments.”

“They think we’re fleeing Russia because Apple Pay doesn’t work there anymore,” complains Igor. “We are not fleeing for comfort, we lost everything there, we are basically refugees. Putin’s geopolitics has destroyed our lives.”

In the hall of a public office in Tbilisi, newcomers are registering businesses or applying for residency.

Kristina and Nikita, both IT experts from the Belarusian capital Minsk, registered as individual entrepreneurs. This will allow them to open bank accounts in Georgia.

“We don’t support our governments, which is obvious because we fled. We want to be safe here,” says Kristina. “But we are being bullied just because of our nationality, I need to hide my country of origin, I don’t feel comfortable when people ask me where I’m from.”

Since the beginning of the war, Tbilisi has seen some of the biggest protests in support of Ukraine. A recent poll found that 87% of Georgians see the war in Ukraine as their own war against Russia.

But many Georgians view this dramatic influx of Russians with apprehension, as it has been less than 14 years since Putin invaded Georgia.

Around 30,000 Georgians listened to Ukraine’s President Zelensky during a mass protest (Photo: Getty Images via BBC News)

Some fear the Russian leader could claim that his country’s citizens abroad need protection because that was his excuse to justify sending troops to the breakaway region of South Ossetia in 2008.

To date, 20% of Georgian territory remains under Russian occupation.

However, tech entrepreneur Lev Kalashnikov believes Georgia will benefit from what he claims is the biggest brain drain in modern Russian history. He created a group for expats on the messaging app Telegram while in a queue.

“There were 50 people in front of me and 50 people behind me. They became my first subscribers and now we have almost 4,000 members.”

Members discuss where to find accommodation, how to open bank accounts and whether it is safe to speak Russian in public.

Yevgeny Lyamin is already learning Georgian by practicing Georgia’s unique alphabet in an exercise book.

“I’m against Putin, I’m against the war. I still can’t withdraw money from my Russian bank account, but this is nothing like the problems Ukrainians face.”