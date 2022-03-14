Russia says sanctions could cause International Space Station to crash

Soldier wounded in the attack on the Yavoriv military base at a local hospital on March 13Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
Yavoriv military base region after Russian airstrike that left more than 30 dead on March 13@BackAndAlive/via Reuters
A military chaplain blesses a soldier before heading to the front in the Kiev region on March 13Thomas Peter/Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a selfie with a wounded soldier at a Kiev hospital on March 13Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters
Crater at blast-hit cultural center in Byshiv, near Kiev, on March 12Thomas Peter/Reuters
Destroyed tank in residential area of Volnovakha, in the breakaway region of Donetsk, on March 12Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Debris of a shoe factory after Russian attack in Dnipro on March 12Mykola Synelnikov/Reuters
Yuri Gagarin Stadium in Chernihiv damaged after being hit by explosivesFC Desna/Facebook/Disclosure
Ukrainian refugees cross the border with Romania by ferryStoyan Nenov/Reuters
Civilians who volunteered to join the Territorial Defense Force train with weapons in Odessa, UkraineAlexandros Avramidis/Reuters
Children sleep in sports center converted into refugee center in PolandPiotr Skornicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
Monument of the Duke of Richelieu, founder of the Ukrainian city of Odessa, was almost entirely covered with sandbags to protect against Russian attacksAlexandros Avramidis/Reuters
A man carries a dog on the Irpin escape near Kiev on March 9Maxim Levin/REUTERS
Destruction in Sumy, one of the cities hardest hit by the attacks and which has a humanitarian escape corridorAndrey Mozgovoy/Reuters
In Odessa, Esyea (6 years old) says goodbye to her mother on a bus with refugees. She is on her sister’s lapAlexandros Avramidis/REUTERS
In Irpin, a policeman says goodbye to his son, who fled with the rest of his family because of the Russian attacksThomas Peter/Reuters
Residents of Irpin cross a bomb-damaged bridge on March 7. The city near Kiev is the target of intense attacksCarlos Barria/Reuters
Antonov An-225 Mriya destroyed in Hostomel airport hangar in late February attackRussian State TV / Reproduction
Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was hit by attacks in the early hours of March 4Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/Reuters
Part of a missile near a bus terminal in Kiev on March 4Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
A woman checks for destruction at a stricken home in Horlivka, in the breakaway region of Donetsk, on March 4Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
People try to board a train from Kiev to Lviv on March 4Gleb Garanich/Reuters
A firefighter stands at the wreckage of a bomb-hit school in Zhytomyr on March 4Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Residential buildings after explosions in Borodyanka, Kiev region, on March 3Maxim Levin/Reuters
Convoy of Russian vehicles destroyed in Borodyanka, near Kiev, on March 3Maxim Levin/Reuters
Explosive-hit TV tower in Kiev on March 1Reuters
Destroyed tank in the town of Bucha, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Kharkiv government building after being hit by Russian missileCarlos Barria/Reuters
Government headquarters in Kharkiv is bombed this Tuesday, March 1Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters
Grad rocket fired and did not explode at a children’s playground in Khrakiv, UkraineReuters
Residential buildings destroyed by explosives in Irpin, near Kiev, on March 2Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/ReutersBuilding in Kiev hit and destroyed by Russian rockets on February 26
National University of Kharkiv, damaged by attacks on March 2Reuters
House destroyed by attack in the breakaway region of DonetskAlexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkrainian troops observe a wrecked vehicle in Kiev on February 26
Ukrainian soldier in combat stance on the outskirts of KharkivREUTERS/Maksim Levin
View of the destruction of a factory in Kharkiv on February 28REUTERS
Child plays in park in front of buildings hit by Kiev attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Tank destroyed after airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters
Residential area outside Kiev hit during Russian attack REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A bridge destroyed by explosives in Bucha, a city near Kiev, on February 28Maxim Levin/Reuters
Unidentified plane wreckage outside KievReuters TV via REUTERS
Bus with bullet marks registered in Kiev on February 28Jedrzej Nowick
Building in Kharkiv damaged by Russian bombing on February 27, in action against Ukraine’s second largest cityVitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters
Residential building in Kiev hit by Russian missile by Russians on February 26REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine on Thursday (24)Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout via REUTERS
Interior of a destroyed Russian Tigr-M vehicle in Kharkiv on February 28Vitaliy Gnidyi/Reuters
Meeting and handshake between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the second round of talks in Belarus, March 3REUTERS