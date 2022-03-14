Russia says sanctions could cause International Space Station to crash

Russia says sanctions could cause the International Space Station to crash. Photo: Getty Images.

Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, made the statement on Saturday (12);

According to Rogozin, sanctions could cause the International Space Station to fall;

Recently, a video released by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti showed the International Space Station falling apart.

Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, declared on Saturday (12) that the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia, in the face of the invasion of Ukraine, could “cause the fall” of the International Space Station (ISS, its acronym in English), causing the 500-ton structure to fall into “sea or land”.

The operation of Russian rockets responsible for supplying the ISS would be “affected” by sanctions, impacting the Russian part of the station, used above all to correct the structure’s orbit.

Read too:

Posting on Telegram, Rogozin said that “despite repeated demands from the Russian side to explain the reasons and content of Western sanctions against Russian contractors carrying out works in the interests of the ISS, Roscosmos’ foreign partners have never substantially responded to requests.” relevant”.

Video of the International Space Station falling apart

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the head of Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, wants to “send a message” to the United States in response to sanctions applied to Russia.

Recently, a ‘strange’ video was released by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, in which the International Space Station falls apart after Russian cosmonauts leave the site.