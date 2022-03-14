Russia starts blocking Instagram from today

Instagram, owned by US giant Meta, was inaccessible in Russia from this Monday, 14, after the local government accused the social network of spreading calls for violence against Russians because of the war in Ukraine.







Instagram is widely used by young people in Russia Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

According to reports from journalists from the AFP agency, it is no longer possible to update the application and the Instagram website is inaccessible without a virtual private network (VPN), a tool that masks the user’s real internet address, allowing them to circumvent censorship.

In addition to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter were blocked in early March as part of Russia’s broader efforts to control available information about its military operations on Ukrainian soil.

Facebook and Instagram are widely used in Russia, the latter being the most popular platform among young people in the country. Furthermore, for many Russian small businesses, Instagram is a key social network for advertising, processing sales and communicating with customers.

The blocking of various social networks has exploded the use of VPNs in Russia. An analysis by the company SensorTower pointed out that between February 24, the day of the invasion of Ukraine, and March 8, around six million downloads of these applications were made.

VPN service company SurfShark also reported that sales on Russian territory increased by at least 3,500%. .