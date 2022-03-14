Russia tightens siege on Kiev, drags Mariupol into humanitarian catastrophe

Russian forces closed in on Kiev on Saturday and bombed civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities such as Mikolaiv and Mariupol, in a desperate humanitarian situation after nearly two weeks of siege. Russian bombing also destroyed Vasylkiv airport, about 40 km south of Kiev, where a gas depot caught fire, the city’s mayor said.

The capital’s northwestern suburbs, such as Irpin and Busha, are under Russian bombardment for days, while Moscow’s armored vehicles advance along the northeastern axis. The adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, said that Kiev “is under siege” and that Russian troops are also concentrating their efforts in Mariupol and several other locations in the center of the country.

Ukrainian intelligence services said seven people, including a child, died on Friday in a Russian bombing as they were being evacuated near Kiev.

Desperate situation in Mariupol

In Mariupol, a strategic port city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, the siege established twelve days ago isolated its residents from the rest of the world, depriving them of water, gas and electricity. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned Doctors Without Borders (MSF), two days after a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported fighting over food. “Russian troops have not let our aid into the city,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, promising he would try again to send supplies. “Mariupol under siege is currently the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. That’s 1,582 civilians killed in 12 days, buried in mass graves like this one,” Ukraine’s diplomatic chief Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of a grave with dead bodies.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that Russian forces had bombed the mosque of Sultan Soliman in Mariupol, where 80 civilians had taken refuge, but one of those involved in the evacuation operations denied the fact shortly afterwards. Speaking to Turkish radio, the president of the association of this mosque, Ismail Hacioglu, explained that the temple was not affected by the attacks on the neighborhood where it is located. Hacioglu reported that there were thirty Turkish citizens inside the mosque, “including children”, and that his association had tried to evacuate them on four occasions, without success. The government plans to evacuate civilians from Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor to Zaporizhzhia, 200 km to the northeast.

In Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, taken by Russian forces on March 4. Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said on Saturday that Russian engineers had traveled to the site on Friday to measure radiation at the plant. In Mikolaiv (south), the shelling caused a fire in a hospital and many residents had to flee, an AFP journalist reported. “They are attacking civilian areas, with no military objective,” said hospital director Dmytro Lagochev. “Here there is a hospital, an orphanage and an eye clinic,” he added. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the humanitarian situation was “rapidly” degrading in Ukraine and that some cities, faced with Moscow’s military offensive, were experiencing a “catastrophic” situation.

1,300 Ukrainian servicemen killed

The Pentagon estimated on March 8 that Russian troops, faced with stiff resistance, had lost between 2,000 and 4,000 troops. Zelensky estimated on Saturday that “around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers” had died since the beginning of the invasion, on February 24, and that the Russian army had lost “around 12,000 men”, without giving details of these figures. On March 2, the Russian army (which mobilized around 150,000 soldiers) claimed to have lost 500 soldiers, a figure it has not updated since. The humanitarian crisis has pushed some 2.6 million Ukrainians into exile, in addition to around two million displaced people, according to the UN. The biggest exodus has been to Poland, which received 1.5 million people, according to that country’s border services.

lies

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian forces of “flagrant violations” of humanitarian law, such as “murdering of opponents”, “taking hostages by civilians” and their “use as human shields”. He made the accusations during a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and German head of government Olaf Scholz, whom he asked to pressure Kiev to put an end to these acts. But the French Presidency claimed that these accusations were “lies”. Scholz and Macron again asked Russia for an “immediate ceasefire” and to “lift the siege” of Mariupol, where the situation is “humanly unsustainable”, according to the French Presidency.

Change of “approach” in negotiations

During a press conference, Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia had taken a “fundamentally different approach” in negotiations to end the conflict. According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow is no longer limited to “giving ultimatums”. On the contrary, Zelensky said he was “happy to receive a signal from Russia” after the Russian president claimed there had been “positive steps” in recent bilateral talks. Since the beginning of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, the two countries have held several rounds of negotiations. On Thursday, Turkey hosted the first talks between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the invasion began. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told Russian news agencies on Saturday that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations “continue” by videoconference.

Giving up Russian oil

The United States and its Western allies continue to put economic pressure on Moscow, opening the door to punitive tariffs and decreasing trade with the country. The German Economy Minister said on Saturday that his country wants to do without Russian oil by the end of the year and coal in the autumn in the northern hemisphere. Germany currently imports a third of its oil and nearly 45% of its coal from Russia, according to government statistics. In relation to gas, in 2020 it represented something more than 50%.

Italian authorities announced that they had seized a yacht worth US$578 million, belonging to Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, included in the list of persons sanctioned by the European Union (EU). In addition to economic pressure, Western countries sent military material to Ukraine, but avoided a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow that, in the words of US President Joe Biden, would provoke “the Third World War”. Material sent in convoys that Russia warned on Saturday could be attacked.