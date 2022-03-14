Russia, Ukraine Give Most Upbeat Assessment So Far of Progress in Negotiations | Ukraine and Russia

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Sunday gave their most optimistic assessments yet of progress in their negotiations over the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within a few days.

Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but not surrender or accept any ultimatum.

“We are not going to give way in principle on any position. Russia now understands that. Russia is already starting to speak constructively,” Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online.

“I think we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days,” he said.

According to the RIA news agency, Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said the talks had made substantial progress.

“According to my personal expectations, this progress could evolve in the coming days to a joint position of both delegations, for documents to be signed,” said Slutsky.

Neither side has indicated what the scope of any agreement might be.

In a tweet, Podolyak said Russia is listening carefully to Ukraine’s proposals. “Our demands are – an end to the war and the withdrawal of (Russian) troops. I see understanding and there is a dialogue,” he said.

Last Monday, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia was ready to halt military operations “in a moment” if Kiev met a list of conditions.