Russian forces kidnap Ukraine’s second mayor, regional governor says

A Ukrainian mayor was kidnapped by Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine on Sunday, two days after another mayor was kidnapped, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said. The European Union condemned the events.

“Today, March 13, at 8:30 am, the Army of the Russian Federation captured the mayor of the city of Dniprorudné, Evguen Matveiev,” Oleksandr Staruj, governor of Zaporizhzhia, where Dniprorudné is located, wrote on Telegram.

On Friday (11), the mayor of Melitopol, located about 80 km south of Dniprorudné, Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped by the Russians because he “refused to cooperate with the enemy”, according to the Ukrainian president and parliament.





“The EU strongly condemns the kidnapping of the mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudné by the Russian Armed Forces. This is a new attack on Ukraine’s democratic institutions and an attempt to establish alternative government structures in a sovereign country,” said Josep Borrell, head EU diplomacy on Twitter.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also denounced the kidnappings and assured that they represent a “blatant violation of international law”.



























