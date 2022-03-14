Russian handcuffs himself to McDonald’s door against store closures

Pianist Luka Safronov, son of the artist nikas Safronov, handcuffed himself to the door of a McDonald’s unit in Moscow, Russia’s capital, in protest against the temporary closure of all the company’s restaurants in the country. The fast food chain was shut down on Sunday in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Luka Safronov is detained by police. Before being escorted, he yells, “They don’t have the right to close.”

A man in Russia today, pianist Nikas Safronov, chains himself to a McDonald’s and screams, “They don’t have the right to close down!” before he’s carted off by the police. Someone in the crowd yells back, “In six weeks, they’ll reopen under another name!” pic.twitter.com/FhAwronpiS — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 13, 2022

In a statement, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told employees he cannot “ignore the unnecessary human suffering unfolding in Ukraine”. The network promised to reassess the situation soon.

At this time, it is impossible to predict when we will be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinskiin a statement

McDonald’s employs 62,000 people in Russia and has been in the country for over 30 years. But despite the suspensions of activities in the country, employees will continue to receive their salaries.

Russians fill fridges with McDonald’s products

Before the stores closed, Russians faced queues and stocked up on McDonald’s menu items.

An image posted on Reddit drew attention by showing a stack of McDonald’s hamburgers in a person’s fridge. “McDonald’s is permanently closing in Russia, here’s my friend’s stock,” reads the caption of the Reddit post.

In the comments, netizens joked that the man should sell some of the hamburgers, with a meme showing that it would be a “good business opportunity to sell old hamburgers at a high price”.

Avito, a Russian classifieds and auction platform similar to eBay, has been inundated with lists of people trying to sell McDonald’s products at exorbitant prices. From burgers and drinks to individual packages of sauce.

In a list reviewed by the newspaper New York Post, a salesman was asking 104,000 rubles for a cherry pie. Another was charging 50,000 rubles, or more than R$10,000, for a McDonald’s “sauce collection”.