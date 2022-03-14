Russian handcuffs himself to McDonald’s door to prevent store closure

Russian pianist Luka Safronov handcuffed himself, this Sunday (13/3), at the door of a McDonald’s store in Moscow, Russia, to protest against the exit of the fast food chain from the country.

The US company announced the temporary closure of operations at 850 eateries in the country in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine in the 18-day war.

“They have no right to close! Closing is an act of hostility against me and my fellow citizens!” Safronov shouted minutes before he was taken away by the police.

In an open letter to company employees, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing stores at this time “is the right thing to do.”

“Right now, it is impossible to predict when we will be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation,” Kempckinski said.

