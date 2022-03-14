Russian oligarchs’ homes could be used to house Ukrainian refugees in the UK, says British minister | World

The homes and properties of sanctioned Russian oligarchs could be used to house refugees from Ukraine in the UK, a British minister said on Sunday.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

In an interview with the BBC, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he wanted “to look into an option that would allow us to use the homes and property of sanctioned individuals for humanitarian and other purposes.”

“There’s a pretty high legal barrier to cross and we’re not talking about permanent confiscation.”

“But we’re saying, ‘You’re sanctioned, you’re supporting Putin, this house is here, you have no right to use it or profit from it… If we can use it to help others, let’s do it.” said Gove during the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

He added that the British government wants to tighten current measures that prevent oligarchs from selling their homes in the UK but not from living in them.

“If your wealth and influence are being used to support or comfort Putin, given what you are doing, I’m afraid you will have to pay the consequences,” he threatened.

Gove also announced that the British government will pay aid of £350 a month to anyone offering accommodation in the UK to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict for at least six months.

The government program was titled “Homes for Ukraine”. Interested parties must register on a platform that will be available from this Monday (14/3).

Asked if he would give his own home to a refugee, he said “yes”.

Who are the powerful oligarchs who support Vladimir Putin?

“I’m figuring out what I can do,” he added. “Without getting into my personal circumstances, there are some things I need to sort out — but yes.”

On whether the government was too slow to respond to the crisis, Gove said it was “natural” for refugees to go to Ukraine’s geographic neighbors first, but that the monthly aid was the UK’s quickest way to help those affected by the war.