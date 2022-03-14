Russian pianist handcuffs himself to McDonald’s door in protest of restaurant closures in the country

On 03/14/2022 6:37

Pianist Luka Zatravkin, son of artist Nikas Safronov, handcuffed himself to the door of a McDonald’s cafeteria in Russia to protest against the suspension of the fast-food chain’s operations in the country.

In a video shared on social media this Sunday (13), Zatravkin appears in front of one of the chain’s stores shouting: “They don’t have the right to close!”. Then the pianist is taken away by police.

Someone in the crowd replies, “In six weeks they will reopen under a different name.”

A man in Russia today, pianist Nikas Safronov, chains himself to a McDonald’s and screams, “They don’t have the right to close down!” before he’s carted off by the police. Someone in the crowd yells back, “In six weeks, they’ll reopen under another name!” pic.twitter.com/FhAwronpiS — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 13, 2022

McDonald’s announced on Tuesday (8) that it would temporarily close its stores in Russia in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, ordered by President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Other companies, such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Starbucks, followed suit.

The fast-food chain said the suspension of activities would include all 847 restaurants in Russia, but said the chain’s 62,000 employees would continue to be paid until further decision on the matter. (Sao Paulo)