Russian pianist handcuffs himself to McDonald’s door in protest of restaurant closures in the country

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Russian pianist handcuffs himself to McDonald’s door in protest of restaurant closures in the country 54 Views

The fast-food chain said the suspension of activities will include all 847 restaurants in Russia.

Pianist Luka Zatravkin, son of artist Nikas Safronov, handcuffed himself to the door of a McDonald’s cafeteria in Russia to protest against the suspension of the fast-food chain’s operations in the country.

In a video shared on social media this Sunday (13), Zatravkin appears in front of one of the chain’s stores shouting: “They don’t have the right to close!”. Then the pianist is taken away by police.

Someone in the crowd replies, “In six weeks they will reopen under a different name.”

McDonald’s announced on Tuesday (8) that it would temporarily close its stores in Russia in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, ordered by President Vladimir Putin on February 24. Other companies, such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Starbucks, followed suit.

The fast-food chain said the suspension of activities would include all 847 restaurants in Russia, but said the chain’s 62,000 employees would continue to be paid until further decision on the matter. (Sao Paulo)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Abramovich flies to Moscow, and Spanish government confiscates more of the oligarch’s assets

John Sibley/Reuters Oligarch Roman Abramovich had assets confiscated by the Spanish government the russian billionaire …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved