Russian troops bomb Ukrainian military base on Polish border on 18th day of war | Fantastic

The eighteenth day of the war in Ukraine generated mixed messages. While Russian and Ukrainian representatives spoke of an agreement to end the conflict, Russian troops bombed a Ukrainian military base which is less than 30 kilometers from Poland.

It was the closest attack on the neighboring country – which is part of NATO, the Western Military Alliance.

Russia also released today (13) images of the advance of troops towards the capital, Kiev. Ukrainians say enemy bombing hits more civilian areas.

Documentarian enters a hospital near Kiev that is receiving wounded soldiers

Documentary filmmaker Gabriel Chaim has entered a hospital near Kiev that is receiving wounded Ukrainian soldiers. He also recorded how civilians and military personnel are preparing to defend the capital from a possible invasion. see in the video.

On the streets, Chaim met Elina, who is an employee of an American marketing company. She enlisted at the start of the invasion and is now patrolling a homeland defense unit.

“I don’t really have any military training, but of course after I enlisted I had some training. I never thought I would be with the military, but here I am,” she says.

