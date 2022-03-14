Russians use VPN and encryption to bypass social media blocking

With the blockade of the main social networks of the western world in Russia, the country’s citizens are having to use alternative means to access social networks. To circumvent censorship, part of Russians are using virtual private networks (VPN) and encryption applications to access the internet.

With the help of these technologies, Russians are able to access their accounts on Facebook and Twitter, sites that were blocked by Vladimir Putin. VPNs and encryption are widely used in countries with reduced digital freedom, such as China and Iran.

publicity

dodging russian law

Using these technologies also makes it possible to safely share news about the war in Ukraine without breaking new Russian laws, which prohibit the spread of allegations that Russian officials deem false about conflicts in Eastern Europe.

During the week of February 28, the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the top VPN apps available from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store were downloaded more than 2.7 million times. This represents a more than threefold increase in demand for these tools.

Signal is the fastest growing in Russia

Signal is the fastest growing messaging app in terms of downloads in Russia after the start of the confrontation with Ukraine. Photo: J.K2507/Shutterstock

Also, since March 1, a number of messaging apps such as Messenger and WhatsApp, both from Meta, have seen a gradual increase in their traffic coming from Russia. However, the most downloaded messaging app in Russia is the encrypted Signal.

In the last week alone, the encrypted messaging app was downloaded 132,000 times on Russian territory, an increase of more than 28% compared to the previous week. In addition, internet traffic for the app in the country has grown significantly since the beginning of March.

Read more:

Contrary to this movement, Telegram has had a relative slowdown in growth since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But still, Pavel Durov’s app has been downloaded more than half a million times in Russia since the beginning of this month.

Via: CNN Brazil

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!