‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is so irrational that it goes beyond the Cold War’, says historian

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on ‘Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is so irrational that it goes beyond the Cold War’, says historian 12 Views

  • Gerardo Lissardy
  • BBC News World

James Hershberg

Credit, James Hershberg

photo caption,

Historian James Hershberg is an expert in Cold War-related matters

American historian James Hershberg notes several similarities between the Cold War (1947-1989) and what is currently happening in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But he also sees important differences.

For this reason, the professor of History and International Relations at George Washington University, in the United States, warns that the current conflict can be more dangerous than the one in the past.

“The action of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is so irrational and his nuclear threat so provocative that it goes beyond what happened during the Cold War,” says Hershberg, who is also the author of several publications on the nuclear arms race.

In the following interview, he explains why, “in a way, we are in the midst of a second Cuban missile crisis”, alluding to the 1962 event, the most tense of the Cold War, in which the United States and Russia almost started a nuclear war.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

EU leaders go to Kiev in symbol of Ukraine’s resistance

Three European prime ministers traveled by train to Kiev on Tuesday, the first visit by …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved