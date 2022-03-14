Samsung Galaxy A53 5G undergoes unboxing and has details revealed

Samsung may be one of the best companies in the world in the cell phone market, but it’s certainly one of the worst when it comes to surprises. A great example of this was the Unpacked event, where all the officially announced products had already been leaked weeks before, such as the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 line.

This time around, a YouTuber reportedly got the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in advance and revealed it in a video.

The video is very short and the YouTuber shows the device without saying a word, using memes to give it a humorous tone, especially when revealing that the device will not come with a charger. In design, it’s basically the Galaxy A52s, released last year.

Based on other leaks, the Galaxy A53 5G should be made official with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it should debut the Exynos 1280, according to insider Ahmed Qwaider.

In terms of cameras, it should have a quadruple module at the rear with a 64 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide, a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 32 MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack and support for 25W fast charging. In addition, it will come standard with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

Samsung should make the new mid-range devices official in March.

Recently, a rumor suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 should incorporate a thermometer.

