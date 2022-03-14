Samsung Galaxy A53 5G undergoes unboxing and has details revealed

This time around, a YouTuber reportedly got the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in advance and revealed it in a video.

Samsung may be one of the best companies in the world in the cell phone market, but it’s certainly one of the worst when it comes to surprises. A great example of this was the Unpacked event, where all the officially announced products had already been leaked weeks before, such as the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S22 line.

The video is very short and the YouTuber shows the device without saying a word, using memes to give it a humorous tone, especially when revealing that the device will not come with a charger. In design, it’s basically the Galaxy A52s, released last year.

Based on other leaks, the Galaxy A53 5G should be made official with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it should debut the Exynos 1280, according to insider Ahmed Qwaider.

In terms of cameras, it should have a quadruple module at the rear with a 64 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide, a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 32 MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is expected to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack and support for 25W fast charging. In addition, it will come standard with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

Samsung should make the new mid-range devices official in March.

