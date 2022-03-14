Sanctions on Russian airlines affect safety

The war in Ukraine has imposed several economic sanctions on Russia by countries opposed to the conflict. Along the same lines, several companies have closed their operations and announced their departure from that country.

More recently, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing and Embraer) have announced some way to disrupt services for Russian airlines. The boycott terms are not very transparent, and it is still unclear whether companies will be able to fly without formal support from manufacturers and what the terms for ending the sanctions will be.

In common, there is the cessation of the supply of parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines, in addition to the closing of some offices in that country and in Ukraine.

Airbus, in a note, informs that airlines can carry out the desired maintenance according to the manufacturer’s manuals that are already in their possession, whether they are themselves or outsourced workshops that have been approved by the authorities of that country. Still, it is not yet possible to define how companies can do this without affecting the safety of flights.

important market

As Russia and the affected region in Eastern Europe are a major market, with hundreds of aircraft from these industries flying there, both manufacturers and leasing companies are acting cautiously.

Currently, there are about 500 Boeing and Airbus planes flying in the region, whose estimated value reaches US$ 10.3 billion (R$ 52 billion), according to the consulting firm Ishka. As for Embraer, there are 60 aircraft, a little less than half of which belong to private executive aviation operators and the rest are owned by leasing companies that operate with airlines.

Due to the uncertainties of the war, it is still too early to define whether this boycott speech is practical or just political. Companies need to weigh how to proceed with sanctions, having to analyze whether it is worth losing market share in the region to keep in the rest of the world or if they will have to take other factors into account.

Along with this, it is also necessary to understand how the boycott can act in a very interconnected chain. In Brazil, for example, Embraer depends on titanium-based products from Russia. In this case, the company says it has reserves of parts of the type for around a year and a half to two years.

China, a traditional ally of Russia, recently announced that it will welcome the boycott and will not supply aircraft parts to the country. According to the Russian press, with the Chinese decision, companies will have to seek parts for the maintenance of their planes in India and Turkey.

Security may be affected

For Sillas de Souza Cezar, professor of the economics course at Faap (Faculdade Armando Álvares Penteado), the boycott could cause strong impacts on Russian aviation and make this segment unsafe in the country. According to him, “at best, at most optimistic, flying becomes more dangerous.”

“Airlines follow manufacturers’ protocols. When Airbus, Boeing and Embraer announce that they are going to cut the support service and sale of parts, the airlines start having to do the maintenance of the planes on their own, which increases insecurity “, says the economist.

An alternative, for a short period of time, according to Cezar, is to cannibalize an aircraft in good condition, that is, to make it stop flying to pick up its parts to supply other planes that will continue in operation.

This, however, will seriously increase costs, lowering companies’ revenue. “Whoever flies will be afraid, because they know what is happening. Therefore, this type of sanction objectively affects air transport”, says the professor.

Cezar also highlights that, in this segment, the effect of the boycott on aviation will be serious, not just symbolic. “The departure of McDonald’s from Russia, for example, does not generate a great impact, since this is more symbolic. In practical terms, the citizens of that country will eat something other than the Big Mac. Speaking of aviation, this changes a lot, since the country depends on aviation to connect, in addition to the fact that the costs of the operation increase and leaving the country becomes something unthinkable”, he says.

Over time, passengers may also avoid flying with these companies, as there is doubt as to whether those planes will be equipped with original or parallel market parts, or even if they do not have the same specifications as the manufacturers, says Cezar. With these difficulties, the price of the ticket should increase and the value of the shares of the companies will plummet.

Image and contracts at stake

Sillas Cezar also says that manufacturers are not necessarily positioning themselves against the war. They are thinking about the institutional image or a possible sanction from other countries, which may prohibit the commercialization of their jets.

This is due to the fact that if their reputation is tarnished and their value drops, it will cost much more to recover and remake their images. These companies may still face restrictions to access traditional markets, such as Europe itself, which defined the package of sanctions on Russia.

There is a risk that Russian aviation will stop, in fact, with the planes being kept on the ground. Before any plane crashes, Russian airlines must stop flying, even to avoid image, financial problems or having to pay any compensation that could break the company in the event of an accident.

sillas de Souza Cezar, professor at FAAP

The expert also says that companies may have to sacrifice a significant part of the business to not have to sacrifice the whole. “None of the manufacturers want war because it’s bad for business. Companies aren’t leaving because Russia isn’t interesting. They think it’s better to lose a fraction of the business than to lose all of it. They’d rather ‘lose the ring than lose the finger'”, says the economist.

Difficulty in complying with sanctions

Most airline planes are owned by leasing companies (also called leasing), which “lease” them for a monthly fee. Within the package of sanctions imposed by the European Union, a deadline of until March 28 was given for these aircraft to be returned.

However, this target should not be easily met, leaving doubts about the effects of the boycott. According to Ricardo Fenelon, a lawyer specializing in aviation and former director of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), sanctions in the sector are a complex issue and the terms of which they will be implemented are not yet very clear.

“It will be very difficult to put into practice the cancellation of these leases if they actually occur”, says the specialist, who lists the following questions for this:

Will Russian companies comply with the return of these planes?

How will the flight out of Russia be done?

How will the crews of the leasing companies be able to get to Russia to pick up these planes?

Fenelon points out that the biggest problems are not linked to an eventual attack on these civil aircraft, but to technical issues of the return, given that there are several restrictions on flights in the region.

At the same time, Russian companies will have to look for alternatives to be able to fly if the aircraft are returned.

This, of course, is bad for the country’s aviation. In any nation in the world that has significant air transport, losing the three main manufacturers in a market where there is practically no other of the same size will have a strong negative impact on this segment, as is the case with Russia.

Ricardo Fenelon, lawyer specializing in aviation law

The specialist also makes a comparison of the situation in that country with a possible departure of Boeing and Airbus from Brazil. Although we still have Embraer as a national manufacturer, it would not be able to supply all the demand of airlines in the short and medium term, says Fenelon, noting that this is a hypothetical situation.