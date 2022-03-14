Scientists find Endurance ship, 107 years after it sank, in Antarctica | Fantastic

The ship is incredibly preserved. And the discovery could shed new light on what happened on one of the most famous expeditions of all time. An adventure that turned into a battle for life on the frozen continent.

The Imperial Transantarctic Expedition

Endurance is a symbol of endurance, but also of glorious failure. At the beginning of the last century, others had already reached the poles. Shackleton then planned the Imperial Transantarctic Expedition.

The idea was to cross the frozen continent by land, in a walk of two thousand kilometers. Like walking from São Paulo to Maceió, only traveling on the eternal ice of Antarctica and with the technology of a century ago.

But the ship carrying the expedition could not even reach the starting point. The Weddell Sea froze and trapped Endurance in a deadly embrace.

Shackleton and the crew stayed aboard, waiting for the thaw so they could return home. The treacherous currents were dragging the ship on an involuntary voyage that lasted ten months. Each day, the icy claws tightened their grip on the Endurance’s reinforced wooden hull, until it broke and sank.

Then began another four months of heroic adventure, walking on ice and sailing in the dangerous seas of Antarctica. At the end of it all, Ernest Shackleton managed to rescue his entire team, no one was left behind.

The Endurance drama was all captured by the expedition’s official photographer, Frank Hurley.

To find the vessel, at a depth of 3,000 meters, it took a team that was super-specialized in ancient shipwrecks.

“When we saw the Endurance, with the wood still fully preserved, it was a thrill,” says expedition leader Nico Vincent.

For what’s left of Endurance, nothing will change after this week’s find. Protected by the Antarctic Treaty, the shipwreck is a historic monument. It cannot be moved.

That’s where the expedition’s cutting-edge technology comes in — the sensors on the autonomous vehicles capture videos and photos in ultra-high definition. The scanner mapped everything.

Soon, reveals the explorer, we will have a kind of 3D mockup. Researchers from around the world will be able to walk around the Endurance clone and study every detail as if they were there.

Listen to Fantastico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.