see countries with economies most affected by war

The conflict provoked by the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russia is already damaging the global economy, with the price of food and oil reinforcing inflation around the world. But the economic impact of this war most directly threatens two groups of countries, experts say – in Europe, because of the dependence of some nations on Russian natural gas, and in Africa, where a significant part of the food supply depends on the production of Eastern Europe today under attack.

In addition to the priceless losses caused by deaths and casualties in Ukraine and Russia – the two countries most directly impacted by the conflict – the economies of some countries in Europe and Africa are likely to suffer because they depend on products bought from Russians and Ukrainians, experts say. in international relations heard by the UOL. Brazil does not escape either, mainly because of oil and fertilizers.

The countries that will feel the most impact from this crisis are, first of all, the most vulnerable, those that are already suffering because of food. Then the countries that rely heavily on energy sources from Russia.

Rogério Studart, Senior Fellow of the Political Economy Nucleus of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri)

See the latest information from the war in Ukraine and more news of the day at UOL News with Fabíola Cidral:

Economic ties turned into a weapon

According to Studart, former director of the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), what characterizes this war is that, for the first time, economic interdependence is being used as a weapon.

On the one hand, Western countries are avoiding sanctions that mean shooting themselves in the foot, not extending economic retaliation measures to products that are important to Europe, for example.

Russia is betting on economic interdependence based on the power it has over the supply of gas and oil to Europe, on the investments that Russian billionaires make in some of the main European financial centers and on the trade relationship with China.

Indirect global economic impact

The impacts caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe on the global economy are more indirect than direct, say experts heard by the UOLbecause the combined share of Russia and Ukraine in the world’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is relatively small.

Russia holds 3% of global GDP, while Ukraine accounts for just 0.14%. Therefore, the war in Eastern Europe does not tend to directly impact industrial production, for example, as happened when the pandemic took China out of the international production chain for some time.

The political scientist and coordinator of the postgraduate course in institutional and governmental relations at Faculdade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, Márcio Coimbra, points out that Russia has an economy the size of Spain.

Russia is big in size and in nuclear warheads, but in the world economy it is only 8% of US GDP. The Russian economy is not diversified and very dependent on gas and commodities. Therefore, the direct impact of this conflict on the world economy is limited. But there are very important indirect impacts because of the energy and food markets.

Marcio Coimbra, Mackenzie

Energy and food inflation hurts global economy

Russia and Ukraine have significant shares in two markets that serve as the basis for many economic activities – energy and food.

Russia is the world’s leading exporter and second largest producer of natural gas. It is still the second largest exporter and third largest producer of oil in the world, with 12% of the global supply.

Ukraine accounts for 12% of world exports of wheat and 15% of corn exports – important inputs for both the food industry and the poultry and pig farming chain.

Together, Russia and Ukraine hold 30% of the world’s wheat trade, 17% of the corn supply, 32% of the barley market and 50% of the sunflower oil, seeds and bran market.

The coordinator of the undergraduate program in international relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Eduardo Mello, says that the conflict has already made oil, natural gas and food more expensive around the world, affecting economies even in countries that do not buy these products. inputs directly from Russia or Ukraine.

Impact on inflation hits Brazil

The rise in price of fossil fuels and grains has a more harmful effect on economies that are already suffering from inflation, such as Brazil.

In the case of Brazil, there is another aggravating factor, says the FGV professor: dependence on oil for transport. About 60% of everything transported here depends on fossil fuels. That is why Brazil appears among the economies that should suffer the most from the indirect economic effects of this war.

The more oil we use, the more we are exposed to the economic impacts of this conflict.

Eduardo Mello, FGV

Direct effect due to fertilizers

Brazil still receives a direct impact from the conflict because of the country’s dependence on fertilizers that come from Russia, says the coordinator of international relations at Ibmec/RJ, José Niemeyer.

Brazil imports about 80% of the 40.6 million tons of fertilizers consumed by agriculture annually, with Russia accounting for at least a quarter of these imports.

No-till does not work for large areas, which need fertilizers, or productivity is greatly affected, affecting grain production chains and, by extension, poultry and swine farming.

José Niemeyer, Ibmec/RJ

In Africa, countries under threat of famine

The threat of famine worries countries that depend on Ukraine and Russia to feed their own people.

Some of the countries that buy the most food from Ukraine and Russia will not have the financial power to keep up with the price of products, says the executive director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, in a note from the body.

See 5 economies that are most affected by the food war (Source: UN)

Lebanon: Of the US$148.49 million imported in wheat, 80% comes from Ukraine and 15% from Russia. Palestine: Of the $11 million worth of wheat imported, 51% comes from Israel, which buys from Ukraine and Russia, and 33% directly from Russia. Egypt: Of the US$3 billion worth of wheat imported, half comes from Russia and 26% from Ukraine. Ethiopia: of the US$ 458.4 million imported in wheat, 30% comes from Ukraine and 14% from Russia. Yemen: Of the US$549.9 million imported from wheat, 26% comes from Russia and 15% from Ukraine.

Gas cut threatens European economies

Another group of economies that could suffer the greatest impact from the conflict is formed by European countries that import natural gas, especially. Russia threatens to cut off supplies to all of Europe.

The economic impact of a cut in Russian natural gas is all the more threatening the greater the share of this item in the country’s consumption, says FGV international relations specialist Eduardo Mello.

Some of these countries that are dependent on natural gas imports from Russia have invested heavily in infrastructure to receive oil and gas. And a relevant part of the industrial park of these economies depends directly on this energy source. So, the reduction or even the increase in the price of natural gas will already affect the GDP of these countries.

Eduardo Mello, FGV

Share of Russian natural gas in the consumption of each country (Source: Statista.com)

North Macedonia: 100% Bosnia and Herzegovina: 100% Moldavia: 100% latvia: 93% Finland: 94% Bulgaria: 77% Germany: 49% Italy: 46% Poland: 40% France: 24% Netherlands: 11%

Gas in the energy matrix of each country (Source: Eurostat)

Italy: 38.6% Netherlands: 36.7% Germany: 24.4% latvia: 22.3% Poland: 15.3% France: 14.8% Poland: 15.3% Bulgaria: 12.9% Finland: 6%

Russian oil is also lacking in Europe

In the oil market, including crude and derivatives, also used to power power plants and industrial production, Russia supplies 30% of imports from Germany, 35% of purchases from Estonia, 40% from Hungarian and 60% from Polish imports, reaching 75% of purchases from Slovakia and 85% of imports from Lithuania.

The economist and coordinator of the economics course at the Centro Universitário Faap, Paulo Dutra Costantin, a specialist in international trade, points out that countries cannot replace these primary sources of energy so quickly. Therefore, the economic impact is inevitable.