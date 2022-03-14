Series with Batman villain becomes one of the most watched on Netflix

The Taboo series has been gaining popularity on Netflix. The production stars Tom Hardy, actor from Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Venom.

At the moment, Taboo appears in third place in the Top 10 of Netflix series. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth in the streaming giant’s Top 10 overall productions.

Continues after advertising

It’s a great result, and somewhat unexpected too, because Taboo actually launched in 2017.

At the time, relatively few people paid attention to the series, even with the involvement of Tom Hardy, a well-known actor.

Series with Tom Hardy

In Taboo, the actor from Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Venom plays a mysterious man who, in 1814, returns to London after a long period in Africa.

He plans to rebuild his life, taking back what remains of his father’s empire. However, the man soon discovers that it might be more complicated than he thought, as there are enemies everywhere.

Taboo is a series created by Steven Knight, who is the same writer who developed Peaky Blinders. By the way, Tom Hardy also participates in this series.

Steven Knight and the Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Venom actor have yet another collaboration, in the feature film Locke, which takes place almost entirely inside a car.

In Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy played the villainous Bane, earning praise for his work, although some found his voice choice a little strange and offbeat.

Like Venom, the actor currently stars in his own franchise at Sony. The character started out as an enemy of Spider-Man in the comics, though he eventually became an ally.

Taboo, with Tom Hardy, is available on Netflix.