Social Action with health services is carried out in the Rua Nova neighborhood – Acorda Cidade

On the morning of this Sunday (13) in the Rua Nova neighborhood of Feira de Santana, a social action by the group ‘Eu amo Meu Bairro’ was held, with haircut services, consultation with an ophthalmologist, blood glucose measurement, among others, offered to the community for free.

In an interview with Acorda Cidade, one of the project coordinators, Gabriel Edson da Silva, said that the action aims to reduce waiting lines, in which people have to wait for a long time for the government.

“The great need today at the national level is a matter of health. We have many families that need a clinician, a dermatologist, a neurologist and we know that public health cannot effectively serve all these people. So we brought together people who have this profession, who have love in their hearts and are willing to book their weekends, to meet those who really need it. So we close a partnership with these doctors who are coming from the city of Itabuna and we are covering not only the Rua Nova neighborhood, but also other neighborhoods in Feira de Santana, aiming to alleviate the suffering of these people in terms of health”, he highlighted.

According to Gabriel, the expectation is that around 450 people will be served with this project and he explained how the initiative came about.

“Today we believe, based on the estimate that was made, about 450 people. We have areas there, such as a general practitioner, that we have released 100 vacancies, but I believe that the number will have to be doubled due to the great need of people in this service. ‘I love my neighborhood ‘ arose from the need to take some initiatives from the public institution, so for example, we go by and see a somewhat deteriorated square, we see public lighting that sometimes lacks in the streets, so why don’t we do it? Many charge the city hall , they charge the state government, but I think we also have to take care of what is ours. So we gathered people who live in the community, who are willing to help, and we started doing our action. Here on Rua Nova, it’s been a long time I don’t ask for light bulbs, shoes, anything, because there are things that we go upstairs and manage to do and it doesn’t depend on the government of the public power and manage to execute”, he said.

For the social action carried out today in the Rua Nova neighborhood, two buses from the Ciam Ocupacional Clinic, in the city of Itabuna, were made available.

“It is a team of doctors from the city of Itabuna that is coordinated by Dr. Edson Dantas, who is an orthopedist and clinician, and this project has been helping our city of Feira de Santana a lot, in these consultations where a group of doctors who have goodwill, love and cut your weekend, cut your leisure or your time with the family, and attends in Itabuna throughout the week and at the weekend comes here to Feira de Santana in the neighborhood of Rua Nova to to carry out this action, not only here but also in other cities. Today including the group ‘I love my neighborhood’ and the doctors who are participating, we believe that we automatically have about 50 people in the organization team and the group’s objective is to bring for people, the responsibility to take care of what is theirs, regardless of policy, regardless of representative, everyone should have the responsibility to assume their role and do the following, if this is mine, I have to take care of it, I have to take care of it”, enf touched.

Gabriel is also part of the Bahia Youth Union. According to him, the project is already operating in about 45 municipalities in the state of Bahia.

“I currently represent the Union of Youth at the state level, and we are present in 45 cities in the state. It is a group of young people who came together in order to bring better days to youth, and with that we are amplifying and expanding the work. These buses will not only be in Feira de Santana, we are making contact with other cities in the region such as Santa Bárbara, Serra preta, among other mayors, to also be taking them to these places, because the same need we have in Feira de Santana, there are in Santa Bárbara there are in Jaguara. Today we seek partnerships with the city halls, we made some requests, but for the most part, it’s all community participation”, he quoted.

Also according to Gabriel Edson, the public met all the group’s expectations in carrying out this project in the neighborhood.

“Today, we are zeroing out the waiting lines for care. We observe that the scenario today in Brazil is people sleeping at the door of the health center, people wasting nights to be able to schedule a clinic, schedule an ophthalmologist and here in the morning, he is coming to the hospital. the door of the house, at no cost. The care that this person would have to sleep in line to be able to get care, today we can bring a solution to a problem that already exists, but it’s not a problem that we can solve, it’s a problem on a national level. But if everyone who has a love in their heart makes their time available and helps those who need it, because then I have a lot but the other has nothing, then you take a little of what you have and give it to as long as there are people here to be cared for, we will continue here. Today we have a general practitioner, an orthopedist, we have a dentist, blood glucose measurement, temperature, we also asked the city hall to apply a vaccine c against Covid, and we also have a service that is most sought after, which is neuro. The number of vacancies is already smaller because it is a much larger group, let’s suppose that out of a community of 2 thousand people, 500 people need a neurologist, so we cannot attend to everyone in large numbers, but everyone who comes, goes be taken care of,” he concluded.

With information from reporter Ed Santos from Acorda Cidade

