Speedrunner clears Elden Ring in under 37 minutes

It’s no secret that the journey in Elden Ring is extremely challenging and requires a lot of persistence on the part of players. Even with all the complexity, this seems like an easy task for the speedrunner “Distortion2”, which achieved the feat of beating the game in less than 37 minutes.

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, the player boasted his time of just 36 minutes and 20 seconds. Although the community of speedrunning of FromSoftware’s new game is still forming, it’s certain that this is one of the best milestones so far. Check out:

It’s worth mentioning that Distortion2 has been beating its own records in Elden Ring for a while. The day before the video above, he recorded a gameplay where he managed to beat it in less than 37 minutes and 15 seconds — the day before, he did it in less than 50 minutes. What is the possible limit to finish the journey? Does anyone get over this? speedrunner?

Since the gameplay is “Any%” (any percentage of progress), it is not necessary to complete all stages, obtain all runes, or do anything else. The main objective in this case is to finish the game as quickly as possible.

The title is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Elden Ring will influence future FromSoftware projects, says Miyazaki

In a recent interview with Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu, Hidetaka Miyazaki, director, said that Elden Ring will influence FromSoftware’s future projects. Check out the details!