State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy is announced

Good news for anyone looking forward to news about Hogwarts Legacy. Sony has just announced a new edition of State of Play, entirely dedicated to the Avalanche Software game. The transmission will take place on this Thursday (17), at 6 pm – Brasília time.

According to a publication on the PlayStation Blog, the presentation will last 20 minutes, with more than 14 minutes of gameplay from the RPG that takes place in the Harry Potter universe. Next, Avalanche developers will give some statements about the game.

To watch the content, simply access the PlayStation channels on YouTube or Twitch on the scheduled date. After the show, Sony still promises to bring a new article on the PS Blog, with more context to the Hogwarts Legacy news.

A few days ago, Troy Leavitt, a former RPG dev, suggested that new features would actually be shown this month. The last (and only) trailer for the title went public at PlayStation Showcase 2020, when Sony revealed the design of the PS5.

For now, there is no release date for Hogwarts Legacy, although Warner Bros. has confirmed its 2022 window. Possibly, State of Play will reveal this information.

State of Play Copyright Stream Notice

In the same PS Blog post, Sony issued a notice to content creators who intend to rebroadcast the showcase. According to the Japanese company, the presentation may have licensed music protected by copyright. Read the full statement:

This broadcast may include content protected by copyright law (such as licensed music) over which PlayStation has no control. We are grateful for the disclosure of so many creators, but there are licensing agreements outside of our control that may interfere with the parallel streams and VOD files of this stream. If you wish to save this stream as VOD to create summary videos or republish excerpts from the performance, we advise you to omit any copyrighted music.

