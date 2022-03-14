Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine continue, but the most important meeting is arguably in Rome, where US officials will try to warn China not to undermine Western sanctions and send military aid to Russia. Chinese stocks tumble as the manufacturing hub is forced into a Covid-19 lockdown. And Iran attacks US and Israeli targets in Iraq, complicating efforts to restart negotiations over its nuclear program.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, March 14th.

CHECK OUT: Full Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Frantic diplomacy

European markets traded positively on new hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, despite signs of an escalating conflict over the weekend.

There will be a number of important meetings throughout the day. The most important of these may be between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. The US warned over the weekend that Russia had asked China for military help to sustain its offensive. Russia intensified its air and artillery campaign over the weekend, hitting targets further west, near the border with NATO member Poland.

Elsewhere, eurozone finance ministers will meet to discuss, among other things, tightening sanctions on Russia, including its energy exports.

2. Brazilian production of

The US government’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, asked the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, for Brazil to commit to increasing oil production, during a videoconference conversation on Thursday, 10th. The request came before the soaring in the price of the commodity on the international market, caused by the conflict in Ukraine, and the promise that powers such as the USA, Japan and India will release their national stocks.

Albuquerque pointed out that Brazil was one of the few countries in the world that managed to increase oil and gas production in 2021, when demand started to grow and supply was still recovering. Even so, according to the minister, Brazil still depends on imports of derivatives, with 30% of the diesel and LPG consumed here being of foreign origin.

According to calculations by the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE) presented by Valor Econômico, the rise in oil should raise royalties from the Union, states and municipalities, from R$ 77.82 billion in 2021 to R$ 111.5 billion this year.

Shifting the focus to Brazil’s economic calendar, this week the Central Bank meets to discuss a possible increase in the Selic rate from 10.75% to 11.75%, in what would be the ninth consecutive increase. In addition, as of today, the 14th, with the end of daylight saving time in the US, B3 (SA:) returns to operating at normal hours, with the regular trading session ending at 17:00. The After Market also returns between 5:30 pm and 6 pm.

3. American stock market

US stock markets are set to open higher, with trading algorithms at least buying the hopes of peace narratives.

Trading is likely to remain subdued ahead of the policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

At 8:04 am, the 100 futures were up 0.53%m while the A and A futures were up 0.82% and 1%, respectively. The benchmark, however, rose to 3.50%, against a backdrop of continued inflation concerns. It is now at its highest level since July 2019.

The stocks in focus could include all those that have suspended or abandoned operations in Russia in the past three weeks following warnings from Moscow that those assets are likely to be placed under state management, a major step towards expropriation.

China’s zero Covid policy is showing bigger and bigger cracks. Shenzhen’s high-tech manufacturing hub, which houses two factories owned by iPhone maker Foxconn (TW:), was closed in response to the rising number of new infections. Businesses will be closed for an entire week. The northeast region of Jilin, bordering North Korea and Russia, is also closing business and social life for a week. The measures come as Hong Kong continues to suffer from the highest rate of deaths and new infections in the world, after the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke the city’s cordon sanitaire.

Covid was not the only thing troubling Chinese markets on Monday. Tencent shares tumbled after reports the central bank will levy the nation’s biggest anti-money laundering fine, sending the Tech index down as much as 11% intraday before closing down 4.3%. US delisting fears continue to dog Chinese tech stocks ahead of the Sullivan-Yang talks.

4. India moves to relieve pressure on Russia

China is not alone in its support of Russia. Indian officials said on Monday they are looking at ways to ensure India can continue to trade with the country despite Western sanctions.

“Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a deep discount. We would be happy to accept that,” an Indian government official told Reuters, adding that issues related to tankers and insurance had yet to be agreed.

Critics of the sanctions have argued that they will accelerate the development of alternative international payment systems, eventually eroding the hegemony of international trade.

India’s conduct is likely to have a strong bearing on many less developed countries that rely on Russia in particular not only for their energy but also for their grain imports.

Other countries, however, continued to increase international pressure on Russia’s economy. Bermuda regulators, which oversee much of the world’s reinsurance market, said they would withdraw all airworthiness certificates from Russian-operated aircraft due to an inability to carry out checks. The measure will effectively end Russian airlines’ international flights.

5. Oil falls on Chinese and Indian factors

Crude oil prices dropped sharply as all the factors mentioned above forced a reassessment of the global balance of supply and demand.

As of 8:08 am, U.S. crude futures were down 5.05% at $103.81 a barrel, while futures were down 4.16% at $107.98.

The Chinese lockdowns, in particular, are likely to have a notable impact on global demand, but any efforts by China and India to ensure continued energy flows out of Russia are also likely to weigh on prices.

These factors are outweighing developments in Iraq over the weekend, where attacks by Iran on US- and Israeli-operated websites dealt a blow to hopes of any swift resumption of negotiations on lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic.