Study finds 2 early signs of Parkinson’s that go unnoticed

A study published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology by a group of researchers from Queen Mary University of London found health problems that could be early signs of Parkinson’s disease.

According to the researchers, hearing loss and epilepsy, factors that until then were not linked to the diagnosis of the disease, may be warning signs.

“It is important that primary care providers are aware of these links and understand how early Parkinson’s symptoms can appear, so patients can get a diagnosis as soon as possible and doctors can act early to help manage the condition. ,” said the study’s lead author, Cristina Simonet, a neurologist and doctoral candidate at Queen Mary University.

Credit: Gawrav/istockScientists discover new early signs of Parkinson’s

The discovery was made after analyzing the health histories of more than 1 million people who lived in East London between 1990 and 2018. The data included 1055 people who developed Parkinson’s within the analyzed period.

According to the research results, hearing loss signaled a 66% increase in the risk of patients developing the disease. The study authors believe this may be a result of the early changes in brain function caused by the disease.

The association of Parkinson’s with epilepsy was even more significant. Patients who had epilepsy increased the chance of developing Parkinson’s disease at some point in their lives by 2.5 times.

Data analysis also showed that the most well-known signs of Parkinson’s, such as hand tremors and memory problems, can appear up to a decade before diagnosis.

Credit: Daisy-Daisy/istockStudy also found that hand tremors can appear up to 10 years before diagnosis

Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease, which affects the person’s movements, causing tremors, slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, imbalance, as well as changes in speech and writing.

The diagnosis is made based on the patient’s clinical history and neurological examination, however, there is no specific test to detect the disease.

Although there is no cure for the disease, it can and should be treated, not only combating the symptoms, but also slowing their progress.

Worldwide, Parkinson’s disease affects about 10 million people, with an average of 200,000 in Brazil.