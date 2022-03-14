Study reveals two symptoms that could be the first signs of Parkinson’s

A new study has found the association of two symptoms as the first signs for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

This study was published in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology. In it, a group of researchers from Queen Mary University of London sought to unravel health problems that may be precursors or early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease.

publicity

To do this, the researchers analyzed the health histories of more than 1 million people who lived in East London between 1990 and 2018. The data included 1055 people who developed Parkinson’s within the analyzed period.

The results showed that the typical signs of the disease, such as tremors and memory loss, could already be seen in patients five to ten years before the diagnosis was made. But, along with these symptoms, two others were found to be reliable warning signs of the disease: epilepsy and hearing loss.

According to the results of the study, hearing loss signaled a 66% increase in the risk of patients developing Parkinson’s disease. The reason for this may be the onset of changes in brain function caused by the disease, the researchers speculated.

“Although the role of early hearing loss requires further research, it is possible that this factor represents another deficit in sensory processing that occurs as part of the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease, similar to visual impairment,” the neurologist, PhD student, said in a statement. and study leader, Cristina Simonet.

However, the association with epilepsy was even more significant. Patients who had epilepsy increased the chance of developing Parkinson’s disease at some point in their lives by 2.5 times.

In addition, the research pointed out that there are studies that have already established connections between epilepsy medication with Parkinson’s disease. This indicates a possible causality that requires further research. The research points out that the prevalence of epilepsy in Parkinson’s patients proved to be higher than the estimate.

The study sent a wake-up call to healthcare professionals as new research does not delve into the matter further: “It is important that primary care professionals are aware of these links and understand how early Parkinson’s symptoms can appear so that patients can get a timely diagnosis and doctors can act early to help manage the condition.”

Read more:

While attention to these new symptoms associated with the disease is important, they are not the only indications. The Parkinson Foundation points out other early symptoms to watch out for, such as tremors, small handwriting, loss of smell, difficulty walking, constipation, low voice, dizziness, fainting, and stooping. If you’ve noticed any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!