SUS now has medication for type 1 spinal muscular atrophy – ONDA POÇOS

The Unified Health System (SUS) will have the drug risdiplam, as of this Monday, 14th. The drug is used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type I.

The inclusion of the drug was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday, in the ordinance of the Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health of the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, SMA is a genetic disease that interferes with the body’s ability to produce a protein considered essential for the survival of motor neurons. Without it, neurons die and people lose muscle control and strength, becoming unable to move, swallow or even breathe. The condition is degenerative and has no cure.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy has four subtypes, different according to the age of onset of symptoms. Type 1 is the most serious of the disease. Its incidence is one case for every six to 11 thousand live births.

Receive news through the official journalism group of wells wave on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click the link –> https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dyitg26BqUCAITsn99O2Qc