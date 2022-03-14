SUS offers free technical course to health professionals in 40 cities in the region | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

The Unified Health System will offer a free technical course to health professionals through the Health with Agent Program, which aims to train health agents from all over Brazil to improve health indicators, quality and problem-solving capacity. primary care services.

In the region, 40 cities have joined the program, which offers 200,000 vacancies throughout Brazil (see list below). Registration starts this Monday (14) and goes until April 18.

technician in community health agent, with 62 thousand vacancies available.

technician in health surveillance with emphasis on combating endemic diseases, with 138 thousand vacancies.

The courses have 1,250 hours of distance learning, remotely, divided over 10 months. There will also be face-to-face activities, which will be held at the participants’ workplace.

But there will also be face-to-face activities, which will take place at the work place of the health agent in the SUS.

People who already work as community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases can participate.

To register, the interested person must enter the website of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

Those selected need to remain linked to SUS until the end of classes.

Cities in the region that joined the Health with Agent Program:

aguaí

Americo Brasiliense

Analandia

Araraquara

macaws

Good Hope of the South

sprouts

caconde

White House

conchal

Corumbataí

descalvado

Divinolândia

Golden

Peixoto Hawk

Ibate

itirapine

Itobi

Rudder

mococa

motuca

new europe

Pirassununga

Porto Ferreira

Ribeirão Bonito

corner

clear river

Santa Cruz da Conceição

Santa Cruz das Palmeiras

Santa Gertrude

Saint Lucia

Santa Rita do Passa Quatro

São Carlos

Sao Joao da Boa Vista

Sao Jose do Rio Pardo

Sao Sebastiao da Grama

tambau

Tapiratiba

trabiju

Vargem Grande do Sul