The Hidden Meaning of the ‘Baby Bottle’ Emoji in the WhatsApp App – Metro World News Brasil

The use of emojis in the WhatsApp messaging app is a fever among the platform’s users.

However, some emojis have a hidden meaning, such as the bottle.

However, do you know what is the true meaning in the messaging app?

The hidden meaning of the ‘bottle bottle’ emoji in the WhatsApp app

As detailed by the Canaltech website, the bottle is synonymous with babies and infant feeding.

It can be used to represent immature people. However, in the app it is also used with a sexual connotation.

An example of incorrect use in the app, the hands together emoji is often used as a sign of prayer or prayer, but there are also those who use it as a form of thanks.

However, this emoji was created to represent the ‘high five’ gesture in the United States.

Details of the new WhatsApp feature that will be released soon

As detailed by the specialist website Wabetainfo, the app is finally introducing the ability to pause and resume voice recordings when you are recording a voice note.

After the release of new WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.6.7, people who can already see voice waveforms when recording a voice note and also pause.

Also according to the information, the novelty will be released soon to all users.