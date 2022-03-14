The short circuit of the debate on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Carlos Henrique Siqueira

Just hours after Russia announced it would recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, Donald Trump said Putin was a “genius”. The day after the attacks, Nick Fuentes, a notorious racial supremacist, called for a round of applause for Putin as he addressed an audience of “young white men” at the AFFPAC event, All For Family Political Action Conference.

In Brazil, Breno Altman stated that it could not be said that there was a “Russian invasion”. And Janaína Paschoal, a famous right-wing state deputy, elected in the Bolsonarist wave, joined the leftist Altman, saying that there is not a war, but acts of “legitimate defense”.

Meanwhile, another strand of the debate believes that we are in a battle between democracy and tyranny. The Russian Empire would be advancing on the realm of European freedom, with an expansionist project. And indeed, Putin is the aggressor. But what if the story is more complicated, if it doesn’t exactly fit into this novelistic structure?

In the age of Twitter, dominated by the logic of 280-character statements, truncated sentences, fragmented thinking, complicating this narrative can be an act easily framed as a defense of Putin.

The press, in turn, frames the conflict as a clash between good guys and bad guys. This narrative can be sold more easily, and it keeps people glued to the screen. The comedian Zelenzky, the anti-system president, the anti-political president, the anti-establishment president of Ukraine were given the role of hero. To the Russian… you can imagine the role of the Russian.

Little or no nuance about the role of geopolitics in the struggle, no reflection on the history of tension. The hidden agent of the conflict, the US, is mentioned only as if it were an outside observer. Complexity is the role for the specialist, who usually appears in this story as a displaced narrator exposing ideas that do not fit very well into the structure of the story being told.

The complexity of this conflict, as can be seen, caused a short circuit in the debate. On the one hand, authoritarian anti-liberals of various stripes celebrate Putin and his actions. On the other hand, supporters of armed liberalism refuse to consider the historical roots of the problems.

Below, I will try to describe the three or four most common positions on the problem. I make these remarks from one of those positions, and so I probably haven’t been completely fair to all of them. But it is an attempt to understand not the Russia/Ukraine conflict, but the discourses about it, and the ideologies that underlie it.

It is also necessary to understand that these positions can change, and probably are already changing. The positions listed below correspond to those that appeared shortly after the outbreak of Russian aggression. Conflict is dynamic and opinions can move.

The liberal-idealist position

The first position that I highlight is what I call liberal-idealist because those who defend it believe in the continuous expansion of the version of Western liberal democracy, with an American matrix, because they consider it a superior ideology. People who hold this position despise or put in the background the actions of force by the US and allies for their expansion, even when these actions consisted of the overthrow of democratically elected governments, as happened with Chile, Brazil and Iran due to geopolitical objectives.

The liberal-idealist position defends that the war is a pure tyrannical act of Putin. People who have this position see the conflict in terms of a struggle between liberalism and illiberalism. They consider that Ukraine is in a process of democratic struggle and liberalization, and that is precisely why Putin attacked the country.

They refuse to address geopolitical considerations, such as the NATO issue. They believe that bringing this topic up for debate would lend legitimacy to Putin’s aggression.

They represent the conflict in terms of a clash between the advance of liberal democracy and the illiberal authoritarians that impede progress. For them, Putin primarily wants to destroy democracy in Ukraine. They also believe that Russia has more ambitious plans for expansion, even threatening Western Europe.

It is common to find in this position people who consider the US to be the “wachtdog” of the international order, and who approve, not always openly, of its imperial position, its expansionist impulse and its role as judge of acceptable and unacceptable political regimes.

These people believe that Ukraine has the sovereign right to freely choose whether to join NATO, which implies harboring weapons aimed at Russia, without Russia having any right to interfere in that decision.

I would also include liberal racists in this position (yes, they exist). It’s been a very present line of defense in the mainstream media, the fact that Ukraine is a country of white people, it’s a European country, and so bombing should not be tolerated, as it is tolerated in the Middle East or any other country. of the 3rd World.

Putin’s Supporters

Those who openly support the war and Putin are, above all, people who are on the extreme right or extreme left, anti-liberal and anti-democratic, depending on the case.

The far left openly supports the war because it believes that Putin, a conservative, anti-communist authoritarian, is in an anti-imperialist struggle. She believes that based on this agenda, Russia has the right to break international law, invade a foreign country, annex territories and depose governments.

The extreme left, with little popular support, and more visibility on social media than in political activity itself, still cultivates a certain enthusiasm for violence, and sees in the mirage of today’s Russian oligopolistic capitalism an opportunity to revive Soviet nostalgia.

These people literally believe Putin’s claims that Ukraine’s government is neo-Nazi and that its action is intended to protect Russians in Ukrainian territory. The peculiarity of this position is that it does not challenge any point of Putin’s speech. These people accept his words at face value, abdicating the great leftist tradition of criticizing ideology. For these people, the president of Russia would be practically the only politician on the planet who speaks the truth and who does not hide his intentions and projects behind an ideological discourse.

The far right, in turn, supports Putin because he represents a conservative, illiberal and anti-globalist position. Those who represent this position believe that the president of Russia is fighting political forces that want to homogenize the planet and deprive Russia of the possibility of carrying out its national political project, rooted in Russian history. Putin is a resistance to globalism and liberalism, the same forces captured Europe.

The far right sees in Putin’s Russia the viability of a government that represents the authoritarian ideal of a leader who seeks to protect his people and his country from the nefarious influences of the left’s agenda. That is, a government that openly represses liberals, globalists, George Soros, and the entire list of supposed enemies of the West that works to corrupt the pillars of Christian culture. Putin’s agenda, for them, involves protecting the traditional family, traditional gender roles and racial homogeneity.

the pragmatic position

I call this position “pragmatic”, rather than “realist”, because it contemplates the opinion not only of realists, but of people who put history and geopolitics in the calculus of the evaluation of the event. For these people it is more important to find a negotiated solution to the conflict than a militant commitment to the utopias of liberalism.

In the specific case of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, these people refuse to look at it through the Manichean lens of the war propaganda narrative or the media. This position has a strong commitment to ending the war and finding a negotiated solution. In this sense, they are willing to give up the uncompromising defense of liberalism in favor of compromises and mutual concessions that can put an end to war activity.

Pragmatists recognize that there has been a violation of international law and acts of war promoted by the Putin government. Therefore, they do not believe the reasons given for the invasion, which is to repress a neo-Nazi government and provide humanitarian aid to the population of Russian identity in Ukraine.

But, different from the “liberal-idealist” position, these people share the view that Ukraine has been instrumentalized by the US/NATO to isolate and corral Russia from a warlike pressure, in a long process that dates back to the 1990s. A sign that NATO geopolitics plays an important role in this conflict is the fact that it was not demobilized with the end of the USSR, becoming a tool directed to deal, from that moment on, with a national state, Russia. , and no longer the Eastern European communist bloc. NATO’s continuity in the post-Soviet world created an important power asymmetry in the region.

These people have understood the war as a reaction to the long-term project of liberal expansionism to the east, and of warlike pressure on Russia. These people have a lot of reservations about the Orange Revolution and about Euromaidan. They see plenty of evidence that this latest event, for example, was an externally fueled crisis for the overthrow of a president who did not align with the Euro-American project. The events of 2014 toppled a president who was considered a major obstacle to Ukraine’s NATO integration, frustrating the project of isolation and warlike pressure on Russia.

In this position, people believe in a diplomatic solution. The military solution to this case, like the capture of Kiev, will leave deep marks and the latent conflict. As long as there is no predisposition for an agreement on the limits of NATO’s expansion, and the distension of mutual distrust, the war climate will continue.

However, the more destruction Russia causes on Ukrainian territory, the more difficult a fair negotiation will be. Just as the deepening of economic sanctions, not infrequently, tends to strengthen the dictator on duty when he succeeds in unifying the people against a common adversary.

Originally Posted by Carlos Henrique Siqueira

