These are some confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March

In just a few days we should discover the full batch of new games for Microsoft’s successful game subscription service. But now, while we wait for those in Redmond to confirm new games for Game Pass, Windows Club goes ahead to show off some of the confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March 2022.

So now, without further ado, let’s reveal some of the games that are coming to Game Pass very soon. Of course, this is not the complete list yet, but it is some of those already confirmed:

shredders– March 17th

Participate in the snowboard event of the year and pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all in the hopes of entering an exclusive invite-only event. Master snowparks, butters, grids and kickers.

The Memoir Blue – March 24

A song from years ago brings back many memories for champion swimmer Miriam. She embarks on a melancholy adventure through her troubled childhood and the complicated relationship she had with her faithful mother.

Crusader Kings III – March 29th

Your legacy awaits. Choose a noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a multi-generational epic of the Middle Ages. War is one of the many tools you have to establish your kingdom, as real strategy requires expert diplomacy, kingdom knowledge, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the famous saga created by Paradox Development Studio, combining acclaimed grand strategy with deep and dramatic medieval RPG.

Weird West

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining the Wild West, where lawmen and gunslingers share the border with fantastical creatures. Experience the origin stories of a group of unlikely heroes made legendary by their choices in an unforgiving land. Each trip is unique and takes shape according to the actions taken; they are high-stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form your own gang or venture alone into the supernatural reaches of the Weird West to make each of the legends your own.

As soon as Microsoft announces the other games for Xbox Game Pass in March, of course you’ll be informed here at Windows Club.