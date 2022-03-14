Three seconds of exercise a day strengthens muscles, study says

THE NEW YORK TIMES LIFE/STYLE – Three seconds a day of Exercises Can resistance training really increase muscle strength? That question was at the heart of a new small-scale study of almost comically fast weight training. In the study, men and women who contracted their arm muscles as hard as possible for a total of three seconds a day increased biceps strength by up to 12% after one month.

The findings add to the evidence that even small amounts of exercise — as long as they’re intense enough — can help with health. I’ve written about the unique ways our muscles, hearts, lungs and other body parts respond to four seconds of strenuous cycling, for example, or 10 seconds of all-out running, and how these super-short workouts can trigger biological responses that lead to a better physical conditioning.

But almost all of that research focused on aerobic exercise and often involved interval training, a workout in which bursts of fast, hard exertion are repeated and interspersed with rest. Far less research has delved into super-fast weight training or whether a single quick bout of intense resistance exercise can build strength or just waste valuable seconds of our lives.

Fast training increased biceps strength by up to 12% in one month Photograph: George Etheredge/The New York Times

So for the new study, which was published in February in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, scientists led by Masatoshi Nakamura of Niigata University of Health and Welfare in Niigata, Japan, asked 39 sedentary but healthy college students to do three seconds of weight training every day. They also recruited 10 more students who would not be exercising to serve as a control group.

Volunteers who exercised gathered during the training week in the lab for strength tests and weightlifting. They sat on a machine called an isokinetic dynamometer, which has a long lever arm that can be pushed and pulled, up or down, with varying levels of resistance, allowing researchers to precisely control people’s movements and effort.

The volunteers manipulated the weight lever with all their strength, straining and contracting their biceps as much as possible. Some of the participants slowly lifted the weight of the lever, rotating a dumbbell, producing what is called a concentric contraction, that is, the biceps shortened as they trained. Other volunteers slowly lowered the lever, creating a so-called eccentric contraction. You get an eccentric contraction when you stretch a muscle by lowering a dumbbell during a curl, which tends to be more draining. A third group of volunteers held the weight of the lever in the air, fighting gravity, in a type of contraction in which the muscle does not change in length.

And each of the participants did their biceps exercise for a total of three seconds.

And that was it; that was all his daily training. They repeated this lightning-fast exercise routine once a day, five times a week for a month, for a total of 60 seconds of weight training. They didn’t exercise any other way.

At the end of the month, the researchers retested everyone’s arm strength.

Body transformations after a month

These three-second sessions changed people’s biceps. The groups lifting or holding the weights were between 6% and 7% stronger. But those who did eccentric contractions, lowering the lever down, relieving a dumbbell from the shoulder, showed substantially greater gains. His biceps muscles were nearly 12% stronger overall.

These improvements might seem small, but they would be biologically significant, especially for people new to weight training, said Ken Nosaka, a professor of exercise and sport science at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup, Australia, who collaborated on the study. “A lot of people don’t do any resistance training,” and starting with very short workouts can be an effective way to start a strength training regimen, said Dr. Nosaka. “Every muscle contraction counts” and contributes to building strength, assuming you lift a weight close to the maximum you can handle and it lasts at least three seconds, he said.

The three-second workout can also be useful as a substitute to help maintain or even increase arm strength for those who are swamped with work or family commitments and can’t make it to the gym.

The exercise routine is easy enough to recreate at home, Nosaka said, with no dyno needed. Just find a dumbbell that feels heavy – you can start with a 10 pound version, for example, if you’re new to weight training. “Lift it with both hands,” Nosaka said, to start a biceps curl, then “lower it with one hand” for a count of three seconds to complete a short, defined, draining eccentric contraction.

This approach, however, has some obvious limitations. Study volunteers got stronger but didn’t gain muscle mass. “Strength is just a result” of resistance exercise, said Jonathan Little, a professor of health and exercise science at the University of British Columbia at Kelowna, who studied rapid exercise but was not involved in this experiment. More traditional weight training typically also builds muscle, which has additional benefits for metabolism and other aspects of long-term health and well-being.

The study also only looked at people’s biceps. Whether other muscles, especially in the legs, would strengthen after a few intense seconds of “lifting” is uncertain. More broadly, framing exercise as something that should be done as quickly as possible can make workouts feel like just another chore and are perhaps easier to skip.

The Doctor. Nosaka said he and his colleagues plan to study whether repeating three-second contractions several times throughout the day increases muscle mass as well as strength. They are also exploring how to translate this approach to the legs and other muscles.

In the meantime, he said, we should probably think of three seconds of daily strength training as the least we can do. “It’s definitely better,” he said, “to do one contraction a day than to do nothing.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

