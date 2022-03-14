Tired refugees from Ukraine find shelter near Auschwitz | World

A youth education center near Auschwitz, Poland, dedicated to preserving memories of World War II and the Holocaust has opened its doors to help refugees fleeing war in the present.

Days after leaving her hometown of Nikopol, in southern Ukraine, with her mother, Tamila Tvardovska was finally able to put her heavy bags down and rest.

Tamila, 39, was among 50 refugees, mostly women and children, who arrived Sunday at the International Youth Gathering Center in Oswiecim, a quiet building that normally hosts educational events.

“I think there will be peaceful skies above our heads (here),” she said.

The centre, which is about two kilometers from the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, aims to do everything possible to ensure that those fleeing the war in Ukraine have a safe place to stay, said Leszek Szuster, its director.

2 of 2 Children’s toys at a reception center in Poland on March 13, 2022 — Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters Children’s toys at a reception center in Poland on March 13, 2022 — Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

“I am pleased that in this extraordinary situation we are able to offer help to our friends in Ukraine,” he said.

So far, the center has served about 2,000 meals to refugees since early March.

The number of refugees from Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 invasion has risen to more than 2.8 million, United Nations data showed on Monday, in what has become the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world. Europe since World War II.