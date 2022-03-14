Topic #663: Russia – The Closing Of The Regime | The subject

As images of destruction in Ukraine proliferate, it is increasingly difficult to obtain reliable information about what is happening in the invading country. In parallel with the military offensive, the Kremlin accelerated the process of silencing the independent press, turned official vehicles into propaganda machines, and obtained from Congress a new censorship law, which allows someone to be imprisoned simply for calling the war by its real name, not “Special Operation”. Protesters face the heavy hand of security forces, who have arrested even the elderly and children in demonstrations. “Authoritarian regimes are based on three pillars”, recalls Vicente Ferraro, a master in political science at the Moscow Higher School of Economics: ideology (dehumanization of the adversary and union against a supposed external threat, for example), repression and a sense of material well-being. by the population. The USP professor explains that the first two elements are present in the Russian conjuncture — and can bring gains in popularity to Vladimir Putin, as has already occurred in the wake of other war adventures under his command. But the prosperity of the early 2000s, a time of conflict in Chechnya, is not there now. Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world, and the population is already starting to pay for it. In Vicente’s assessment, it is too early to know whether Russia will migrate from autocracy to pure and simple totalitarianism. “There is an effort by the government to obtain total control of society, but it still does not have the capacity to fully exercise it”.