Ukraine accuses Russia of kidnapping another mayor







Another kidnapped mayor in Ukraine Photo: reproduction

The mayor of the city of Dniprorudne, in the Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, was kidnapped by Russian armed forces, local media revealed on Sunday (13).

According to the newspaper Independent KyivYevhen Matviiv is the second mayor kidnapped, after Melitopol’s Ivan Fedorov, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country on 24 February.

“War crimes are becoming systemic,” said the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, meanwhile, announced the kidnapping of the second “democratically elected” Ukrainian mayor in less than two days and said the Russian military “turns to terror”.

“Gaining zero local support, invaders turn to terror.

I appeal to all states and international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Russia immediately release the mayor of Meliotopol, Ivan Fedorov, who was seen by CCTV cameras, the Chinese TV network, being led by Russian soldiers out of the town hall. So far, there is no news of his whereabouts, and Russia has not commented on the case.