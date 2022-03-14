Ukraine and Russia adopt an optimistic tone and see a chance of agreement in the coming days

Negotiators from the two countries gave statements in which they waved at a ceasefire; US identified ‘signs of serious and real negotiations’

BULENT KILIC/AFP A resident crosses an empty street next to anti-tank obstacles in Odessa



leaders of Russia and gives Ukraine showed this Sunday, 13, that the two countries can reach a ceasefire agreement in the coming days. On the Ukrainian side, Mikhailo Podoliako, adviser to the president Volodymyr Zelensky and which actively participates in negotiations with Moscow, declared that Russia has begun to speak “constructively”. “I think we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days. Our demands are an end to the war and the withdrawal of troops. I see an understanding and there is a dialogue.” The Russians also speak of “substantial progress” in negotiations with Kiev. “According to my expectations, this progress can grow in the coming days in a joint position of both delegations, in documents for signature”, said Leonid Slutski, who participates in the negotiations on behalf of the government of Vladimir Putin.

You U.S also believe that Russia is moving towards an agreement. In an interview with Fox News, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said American pressure on Putin had begun to pay off. “We are seeing some signs of serious and real negotiations,” she said. On the other hand, she expressed her impression that the president of Russia “intends to destroy Ukraine”. This Sunday, the date on which the war completed 18 days, the Russian army bombed a military base near Poland. The attack left at least 35 dead.