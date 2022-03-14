Ukraine announces restoration of electricity in Chernobyl – News

Ukrainian authorities released this Sunday (13) the information that the electricity supply in the Chernobyl nuclear power plantinactive since the 1986 nuclear accident and which was taken over by Russian forces in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine, has been re-established.

“Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of experts [ucranianos em energia]our nuclear power engineers and electricians were able to restore electrical supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was taken over by the Russian invaders,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said in a statement.

“Our Ukrainian energy engineers, risking their own health and life, were able to avoid the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe,” he added.





Even though electricity was cut off at the plant, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster was recorded, the UN atomic control body had said there was “no critical safety impact”.

The Chernobyl facility, situated in an exclusion zone, includes reactors that were dismantled after 1986, including number 4, covered by a huge sarcophagus, and radioactive waste dumps.

Russian forces also bombed and took the Zaporizhzhia plantEurope’s largest atomic power plant, on March 4, sparking a fire that made Europe fear a possible nuclear catastrophe.



