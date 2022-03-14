Ukraine restores electricity at Chernobyl power plant in Russian hands – International

Even though electricity was cut off at the Chernobyl plant, there was no “critical impact”, according to the UN (photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP – 4/13/21)

Electricity supply at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, inactive since the 1986 nuclear accident and which was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion of Ukraine, has been restored, authorities in Kiev said on Sunday (13/3). “Today, thanks to the incredible efforts of (Ukrainian energy) experts, our nuclear energy engineers and electricians have managed to restore the electrical supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was taken over by the Russian invaders,” said Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, in a statement.

“Our Ukrainian energy engineers, risking their own health and lives, were able to avoid the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe,” he added.

(photo: AFP)

Although electricity was cut off at the plant, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster was recorded, the UN atomic control body said there was “no critical safety impact”.

The Chernobyl facility, situated in an exclusion zone, includes reactors that were dismantled after 1986, including number 4, covered by a huge sarcophagus, and radioactive waste deposits.

Russian forces also bombed and took over the Zaporizhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, on March 4, sparking a fire that made Europe fear a possible nuclear catastrophe.