Ukraine says another mayor has been captured by Russian forces

Yevhen Matveyev, mayor of the Ukrainian city of Dniprorudne, was captured by Russian forces around 8:30 am (local time; 3:30 am in Brasília) on Sunday (13). The city is close to Melitopol, which had its administrator, Ivan Fedorov, captured and arrested on Friday (11), according to Ukraine, which led to protests yesterday.

According to the city’s website, the city had 19,700 residents before the Russian invasion, which began on February 24, and was founded in 1961.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Twitter the kidnapping of the second “democratically elected” Ukrainian mayor in less than two days and said Russian forces “turn to terror”.

“Gaining zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I appeal to all states and international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy,” Kuleba wrote.

On Saturday (12), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that an action against mayors “is a crime against democracy as such”. “I guarantee that 100% of the people in all democracies know this.”

The Ukrainian president has asked for help from foreign leaders to intercede about the captured mayors.

New mayor appointed to Melitopol after mayor’s arrest by Russians

A new mayor was appointed to Melitopol on Saturday (12), after the arrest of the city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, by Russian military on Friday (11), according to CNN International. Galina Danilchenko will take up the post in the city that is in southwestern Ukraine and is part of the Zaporozhye region, between Mariupol and Kherson.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked French President Emmanuel Macron and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz for help in freeing Fedorov.

“Overnight and today, we talked to our partners about the situation of our mayor. Our demand is clear: he has to be released immediately. […] I already called Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron […]I will speak to whoever it takes to free our people,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian Presidency.

Also on Saturday, 2,000 Ukrainians demonstrated in Melitopol against the Russian invasion and for the release of Fedorov.

“Do you hear, Moscow? If 2,000 people demonstrate in Melitopol against the occupation, how many must there be in Moscow against the war?” Zelensky said.

Before the Russian invasion, which began on February 24, around 150,000 residents lived in Melitopol.

Fedorov’s arrest

According to Ukrainian authorities, Fedorov was detained on charges of terrorism by the Russian government. Ukrainian Home Affairs Minister Anton Gerashchenko, said that ten men took the mayor. Russia has not commented on the allegation.

A video posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for Ukraine’s presidency, shows a man – who they claim is Fedorov – being pulled out of a building. There was no confirmation about the date and veracity of the images.

“We appeal to the international community to react immediately to the kidnapping of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians in Ukraine,” reads a text posted on Facebook from the ministry.