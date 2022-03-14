Ukraine started using facial recognition during war, agency says

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, published this Monday (14), the forces fighting the Russian invasion would be using facial recognition tools. The information would have come from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.











CONFRONTATION Russian and Ukrainian soldiers already face each other on the battlefield: bloody war EyePress News





Startup Clearview AI has reportedly offered its technology to uncover Russian attackers, fight disinformation, reunite refugees separated from their families and identify the dead. The company would also have stated that it did not offer its services to the Russians and that this is a “special operation”.

However, the company’s chief executive, Hoan Ton-That, said the exact purpose for which Ukrainian Defense is using the technology is unclear.

Critics of facial recognition technology claim that the tool can make false recognitions and lead to wrongful arrests, in addition to violating people’s privacy, as would have happened in the United States.

“Once you introduce these systems and the associated databases into a war zone, you have no control over how they are used or misused.”

On the 18th day of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the authorities recorded bombing of the military base near the Polish border, where there would be foreign troops and weapons sent by allied countries.