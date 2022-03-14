Ukraine started using facial recognition during war, agency says

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, published this Monday (14), the forces fighting the Russian invasion would be using facial recognition tools. The information would have come from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Startup Clearview AI has reportedly offered its technology to uncover Russian attackers, fight disinformation, reunite refugees separated from their families and identify the dead. The company would also have stated that it did not offer its services to the Russians and that this is a “special operation”.

However, the company’s chief executive, Hoan Ton-That, said the exact purpose for which Ukrainian Defense is using the technology is unclear.

Critics of facial recognition technology claim that the tool can make false recognitions and lead to wrongful arrests, in addition to violating people’s privacy, as would have happened in the United States.

“Once you introduce these systems and the associated databases into a war zone, you have no control over how they are used or misused.”

On the 18th day of the war between Ukraine and Russia, the authorities recorded bombing of the military base near the Polish border, where there would be foreign troops and weapons sent by allied countries.







know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ Man sets fire to drug user in Belo Horizonte

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat