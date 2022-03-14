US and European Futures Rise on Russia-Ukraine Round of Trading; Covid wave in China and more market affairs today

U.S. futures and European markets trade higher on Monday morning ahead of an important week as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the first time since. 2018

Asian markets, meanwhile, closed mixed with investors monitoring a wave of Covid in China. Meanwhile, oil prices remain volatile.

The spotlight remains on the war in Ukraine after a weekend of intense fighting around the capital Kiev, as Russian forces bombed cities across the country, killing civilians who were unable to flee.

New talks take place on Monday in a bid to establish a solid ceasefire and find room for any compromise between Russia’s and Ukraine’s demands, although previous discussions ended in failure.

The Fed is also in focus this week as it is expected to raise its interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

In Brazil, the Copom meets for the second time this year and the Selic rate is expected to rise again, due to higher-than-expected inflation in February and the prospect of even higher prices, with the war in Ukraine and the more expensive fuels. The market consensus bets on a 1 percentage point adjustment, from the current 10.75% to 11.75% per year, the highest since February 2017.

The corporate earnings season continues, with a number of companies reporting results throughout the week. Highlight for the result of Magazine Luiza and Gol this Monday (14). It is worth noting that B3 will resume normal business hours as of this Monday, with the regular trading session ending at 5:00 pm (Brasília time).

1. World Scholarships

U.S

U.S. index futures advance on Monday morning, before fresh Russian-Ukraine talks with the Federal Reserve could raise rates for the first time in 4 years.

Investors are also on the lookout for new forecasts for rates, inflation and the economy, given the uncertainty of escalating geopolitical tensions.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.75%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.64%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +0.34%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed, with investors monitoring a wave of Covid in China.

China is experiencing a wave of Covid infections – its worst outbreak since the country quelled the pandemic in 2020, and major cities including Shenzhen are racing to limit business activity. Across the border from Shenzhen, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has also been battling a resurgence of Covid cases in recent weeks.

In addition to the Covid outbreak, shares of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong recorded a sharp drop in the morning, after leaking in the American press an alleged request for military and financial assistance from Russia to Beijing. Even without details, the news raised fears that China could enter the radar of Western sanctions. In addition, regulatory uncertainties over the tech sector also weigh on equities.

Shanghai SE (China), -2.60%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.58%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -4.97%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.59%

Europe

European markets rise on hopes for renewed peace talks between Russians and Ukrainians to progress, even as fighting continues without any sort of truce or ceasefire, as bond markets brace for UK interest rate hikes this week.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.02%

DAX (Germany), +1.64%

CAC 40 (France), +0.67%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.02%

commodities

Oil prices eased in today’s session, extending the decline from late last week as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine intensified and markets braced for higher rates in the US.

WTI oil, -3.11% at $105.92 a barrel

Brent crude, -2.60% at $109.74 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 6.98% to 759.50 yuan, equivalent to US$119.47

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.05% to $39,054.84 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This week the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) meets for the second time in the year and the expectation is for a new high for the basic interest rate (Selic). Most of the market believes in an adjustment of 1 percentage point, from the current 10.75% to 11.75% per year, the highest since February 2017. The BC arrives at the meeting, on Tuesday and Wednesday (15th and 16th ), pressured by higher-than-expected inflation in February and the prospect of even higher prices, with the war in Ukraine and more expensive fuels.

The Copom meeting coincides with that of the Open Market Committee of the US Central Bank (FOMC). The Federal Reserve also arrives under pressure from high inflation, the highest in decades. The March meeting is highly anticipated by investors, as it is at this meeting that the Fed should start the cycle of monetary tightening in the US. Currently, interest rates in the country are close to zero and the question is about the intensity with which the Fomc will raise the rate.

Brazil

8:25 am: BC publishes weekly Focus Bulletin

3pm: Weekly Trade Balance

China

11pm: China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales and Unemployment Rate

3. Fuels

President Jair Bolsonaro fully sanctioned, on Friday (11), the Complementary Law Project 11, which changes the collection of ICMS on fuel, according to information from the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

Bolsonaro has been defending for months the change in the collection of ICMS, a state tax, trying to pass much of the responsibility for the rise in fuel prices to governors, despite Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) following a parity rule, which makes it consider the international price of oil and the exchange rate variation in Brazil in the initial definition of the price.

On Saturday (12), the president said that, in order to respect Petrobras’ legal obligations, he decided that he would not interfere with fuel price adjustments. He stated, however, that the government, together with the National Congress, is already taking measures to not pass on to consumers the entire lag of oil prices on the international market with those of diesel and gasoline in the country.

Petrobras justifies profit says readjustment was to avoid shortages

After the readjustments promoted this week in the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) published two videos on its website last Saturday (12) justifying the increases. According to the state-owned company, the last adjustment was necessary to maintain supply to all companies, mitigating risks of shortages. The company says it did not immediately pass on the recent rise in oil prices as it “does not transmit volatility and is aware of the importance of contributing to affordable fuel.”

In the publication, the company claims that its record profit in 2021 may seem high, but in fact it is not. According to the company, the profit is compatible with the size of the investments. The state-owned company closed last year with an unprecedented profit of R$ 106.7 billion. “You can imagine how much investment is needed to produce the fuel that reaches you. It is a billion dollar investment”, he says.

According to Petrobras, the annual rate of return used in the company’s operation in 2021 was 8%, leaving, according to the state-owned company, “only 2% above the cost of its debt, a fair return.”

Government considers reducing burden on maritime freight

With the soaring price of fuel and the turmoil in the fertilizer sector, the plan to lower sea freight charges gained strength in the government and in Congress, through a cut in the Additional Freight for Renewal of the Merchant Marine (AFRMM).

The scissor in taxation is tested on two fronts. In one, the government is considering editing a decree to reduce the tax rates by around 30%, an act that can be published in the next two weeks. In the second, there is an articulation to reverse a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro on the subject, which barred the cut in the rates approved within the cabotage incentive project, BR do Mar.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (13), Brazil recorded 146 deaths and 14,859 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 419, down 38% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 45,613, which represents a drop of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 157,634,168 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 73.38% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 175,373,899 people, which represents 81.63% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 69,242,621 people, or 32.23% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Ecorodovias (ECOR3), Ambipar (AMBP3), Direcional (DIRR3), Mahle (LEVE3) and Neogrid (NGRD3) released their results today, after the markets closed. Gol (GOLL4) releases the numbers before the opening.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3)

Aliansce Sonae confirmed that it will increase the merger proposal with brMalls by 11%, as reported in a report by Broadcast, from Estadão, over the weekend.

Aliansce will increase the cash payment, reaching R$ 1.85 billion.

B3 (B3SA3)

B3 will resume operations at its normal hours, starting this Monday, with the regular trading session ending at 5 pm. The new schedule also brings back the after market, with negotiations between 17:30 and 18:00.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) postponed the release of the results for the fourth quarter of the year (4TRI21) to the 18th, after the market closed.

According to the state-owned company, the postponement was due to the process of conclusion and review of the financial statements not being finalized and ready for deliberation by the company’s management bodies.

