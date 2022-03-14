US condemns new Russian attack near NATO border

posted on 03/13/2022 19:31 / updated on 03/13/2022 20:27



(credit: Office of the Chief of Defense/Twitter)

The Russian army expanded the areas of attack in Ukraine and came very close to the territory of Poland, a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). During the early hours of Sunday (13/3), Russia attacked a military base in Yavoriv, ​​about 20 km from the Polish border.

At least 35 people died and 134 were injured after the attack, according to Lviv Governor Maxim Kozitsky.

Lviv is a strategic region for the two warring countries. There, several refugees are fleeing to Poland and weapons sent by Western nations enter Ukraine. The Yavoriv military base has even hosted NATO soldiers who provided training for the Ukrainian army.

The attack near NATO territory raises even more the alert of a possible escalation in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine. The United States, the world’s largest military power, has declared several times that it does not intend to send soldiers to fight on Ukrainian territory, however, it guarantees that it will defend “every centimeter of NATO territory”, according to Joe Biden.

“The direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III, something we must strive to avoid”, declared the US president, at a conference of the Democratic Party, last Friday (11/3).

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US condemned the attack. “We condemn the Russian Federation’s missile attack on the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, ​​near Ukraine’s border with Poland. The brutality must stop,” he wrote on Twitter.