US vows consequences for killing American journalist in Ukraine – News

The United States government promised this Sunday (13) to apply the “appropriate consequences” for the death of American journalist Brent Renaudwho, according to Kiev police, was murdered by Russian forces in the city of Irpin, Ukraine.

In an interview with CBS TV, White House government security adviser Jake Sullivan said the incident was “shocking and horrifying” and said he was in contact with Ukrainian authorities for more information about it, so that the US government could take “appropriate consequences”.

“The Russians fired on civilians, hospitals, places of worship and journalists,” Sullivan said.

The death of Renaud, 51, was initially confirmed by Kiev police, who blamed the incident on Russian forces.





At first, it was reported that he was a journalist for The New York Times, which was later denied by the newspaper itself, with which Renaud had collaborated, but a few years ago.

Another injured in the incident was Colombian-American photographer Juan Arredondo. The winner of the World Press Photo explained in a video released by the Ukrainian Parliament on his Twitter account what actually happened.

“We were crossing the first bridge in Irpin. We were going to record other refugees leaving, we were going to take a car that someone offered us to take us to the other bridge. We crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us, so the driver turned and kept shooting at us,” he explained in the video while being treated on a stretcher at Okhmatdyt hospital.





“My friend Brent Renaud was shot in the neck and left behind. And we parted ways,” the photographer said in the minute-long video.

CPJ (Committee to Protect Journalists) said the attack was a violation of international law. Shortly after the cameraman’s death, the NGO RSF (Reporters without Borders) called for an investigation to clarify the causes.



