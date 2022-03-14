US will use Ukraine journalist’s death to pressure China – 03/13/2022

Tomorrow, Rome catches fire. Figuratively, of course. No actions like those attributed to Emperor Nero in the year 64 AD.

The meeting between Jack Sullivan, the White House’s special adviser for national security, and Yang Jiechi, a member of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s highest council of advisers, has two new components. And the sole purpose of changing the Chinese position.

Sullivan will point out to the Chinese interlocutor the death of the American journalist Brent Renaud, 51. The death took place in Irpin, practically a suburb of Kiev, capital of Ukraine.

The 007 Americans say that the journalist was machine-gunned inside an open vehicle, with identification of being in journalistic coverage. When hit, he would be operating a film camera.

Further. Sullivan will talk about the dead Dutch citizen. A detail: the death would have resulted from aerial bombing and, according to accusations by Ukrainian authorities, incendiary phosphorus bombs were used.

The use of phosphorus bombs is prohibited by United Nations convention and disapproved by international law.

Another concern to be highlighted by Sullivan stems from the bombing of Ukrainian military installations near the Polish border. Or rather, exactly 51 km from the border line protected by NATO forces (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

US President Joe Biden’s proposal – through Sullivan’s mouth – is for China to pressure Putin to end the war. Also to open a negotiating table within reason.

According to experts, the death of a US citizen, in the middle of work and with the visible identification of a journalist, will result in a strong reaction from public opinion about Biden. And then there is always the questioning of China, which did not condemn the war initiated and under Russian responsibility.

While Sullivan and Jiechi meet in Rome, a new round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will continue. The most optimistic bet on a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Quick cloth: whoever lives will see.