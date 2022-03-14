Video: Employees and Customers Protest Russian McDonald’s Closure | Economy

Reproduction 03.14.2022 Employees and customers protest McDonald’s closure in Russia

McDonald’s units in Russia have recorded huge lines of cars and people in recent days, in addition to employees singing in the hours before the temporary closure of about 850 eateries across the country starting this Monday (14). The fast-food chain announced last week the suspension of activities on Russian territory in reprisal for the war in Ukraine.

Faced with the announcement, Russians flocked to McDonald’s establishments to enjoy their hamburgers, fries and ice cream. Some even made stocks and even resell at exorbitant prices.

This Sunday, the eve of the closing, pianist Luka Safronov handcuffed himself to the door of a cafeteria in Moscow to protest against the measure and was detained by police. He called the attitude “hostility” and claimed that McDonald’s hamburgers “are becoming a symbol of violation of freedoms”.

Videos shared on social media show agglomerations and long queues that formed even outside the establishments. Images released by broadcaster Nexta showed employees at a unit in St. Petersburg celebrating and singing in their final moments of work. All McDonald’s employees in Russia will continue to receive their full salaries and benefits paid by the company despite the shutdown, which is not expected to end.

Like other multinationals, McDonald’s decided to temporarily close all of its restaurants in Russia from Monday, in response to the war in Ukraine. The company employs around 62,000 people in the country. The fast-food chain has been operating on Russian territory for 32 years.

It has not yet been defined when the units will reopen their doors. According to a source quoted by the Tass agency, this could happen within a month and a half or so, although there is nothing official.

In a statement originally sent to employees and franchisees, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company joins the world in condemning aggression and violence. The executive added that he understands the impact this will have on Russian colleagues and partners, but said the company’s values ​​mean “not ignoring the unnecessary human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

Before McDonald’s, the fast-food chain KFC also announced the stoppage of its business in Russia. The list of multinationals that stopped their activities in the country includes Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Heineken and Disney. Clothing giants such as Adidas, Nike and Puma are others who have joined the movement, as well as vehicle manufacturers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, Audi, Lamborghini and BMW. In the entertainment business, Sony and Nintendo have suspended deliveries of their game consoles.

